Home Sports In Manila, data is collected at night for top clubs
Sports

In Manila, data is collected at night for top clubs

by admin
In Manila, data is collected at night for top clubs

Professional football has become a highly quantified business. In order for clubs to get their data quickly, it has to be recorded by experts elsewhere – for example in the middle of the Philippine capital.

An employee of Packing Sports Corporation in Manila.

Charles Gabuco

Sometimes there are days, says Ashley Flores, when he can’t stand this job. “Then I say to myself: I can’t do this. Why do I have to see this!” Every few seconds he pauses the football game that is playing on the screen in front of his eyes in order to immediately enter an evaluation into a computer mask. He judges every pass, every duel, every shot on goal. And the 29-year-old sometimes thinks about a scene on the PC that he could have done it better himself.

See also  In April, the Snow Week returns in Val di Sole: "After a year and a half of blackout, the events are calm again"

You may also like

CBA Comprehensive: Shandong ends its losing streak and...

Tour Championship: Kyren Wilson says it has been...

Crazy finale: Zwickau grabs three points against Ingolstadt

Joel Embiid misses match with Jokic. And someone...

Xie Jun: The Chinese women’s national elephant will...

The IOC readmits Russian and Belarusian athletes in...

Handball Bundesliga: The most exciting championship fight in...

SDM NEWS BET 21_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Ding Junhui wins first round of Snooker Tour...

Champions League: FC Bayern women travel to London...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy