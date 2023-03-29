Professional football has become a highly quantified business. In order for clubs to get their data quickly, it has to be recorded by experts elsewhere – for example in the middle of the Philippine capital.

An employee of Packing Sports Corporation in Manila. Charles Gabuco

Sometimes there are days, says Ashley Flores, when he can’t stand this job. “Then I say to myself: I can’t do this. Why do I have to see this!” Every few seconds he pauses the football game that is playing on the screen in front of his eyes in order to immediately enter an evaluation into a computer mask. He judges every pass, every duel, every shot on goal. And the 29-year-old sometimes thinks about a scene on the PC that he could have done it better himself.