(beraking latest news) Before the kick-off of Sampdoria-Napoli, a match valid for the 17th day of Serie A, the two teams on the pitch and the entire Marassi stadium recalled Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli with images projected on giant screens and with banners in the stands. Napoli placed a bouquet of flowers under the curve of Sampdoria, while during the minute of silence the Serbian coach Dejan Stankovic held the Sampdoria shirt with the name of Mihajlovic together with Sinisa’s three children while the Dorian president Marco Lanna held the shirt with the Vialli writing.