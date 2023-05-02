IN MEXICO 1986 FRANCE BEATS BELGIUM AND EQUALS THE BEST WORLD RESULT OF SWEDEN 1958 – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Well before entering the, shall we say, golden era of French football, the bleu-blanc-rouge national team can boast, when it comes to World Championships, only a third place at the Sweden 1958 world championshipstopped in the semifinals by the rising talent of Pelè (2-5) and then able to overwhelm Germany in the consolation final (6-3).

So it’s up to the glories of the eightieswhen the very bright star of Michel Platini not only brings a dowry the bitter fourth place of Spain 1982when France, ahead 3-1 after extra time against West Germany in the semifinals, was then recovered in the final minutes, finally coming out defeated on penalties, which precluded them from the final with Bearzot’s Italy having to settle, even in this case, of the challenge for the third and fourth place, lost 2-3 with Boniek’s Poland, but also a European title caught between friendly walls in 1984.

The four-year period ends two years later, in Mexico 1986nothing but the theater of our football history today, which tells of a France, still carried away by “King Michael“, That pass the group stage smoothlybarely liquidating Canada (1-0 with Papin’s goal), drawing with the dreaded USSR of guru Lobanovskyj (1-1 with Fernandez who responds to Rats’ goal) and guaranteeing qualification for the round of 16 with Hungary (3- 0 signed by the signatures of Stopyra, Tigana and Rocheteau), and then, in the knockout phase, take out the dull Italy holder of the title (2-0 with seals from Platini and Stopyra) e give life to the quarterfinals to perhaps the most beautiful match of the entire review, the one with Brazilwhich dragged on to penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 120 minutes of play (goals from Careca and Platini and a failed shot from the spot by Zico), resolved by Fernandez. In the semifinals, the challenge of four years earlier with West Germany was repeatedand if once again the granite solidity of the Germans prevails (2-0 signed by Brehme and Voeller), for the third time in its history, Henry Michel’s team finds itself having to play the comforting final for third and fourth place.

The juicy appetizer of the final scheduled for June 29, 1986, was broadcast the day before in Puebla, and France find themselves having to face Belgium, revelation of the tournament and eliminated by two goals from Diego Maradona in the semi-final, for the assignment of the third step of the podium which certainly represents a much more coveted goal for Guy Thys’ boys, as absolutely unexpected on the eve, while for the transalpines it would be a meager consolation for the second consecutive defeat in the semifinal, again for German hand. With the possibility, however, in case of victory, of equaling the historic third place finish of 1958.

And how much Guy Thys cares about this enterprise prove it the few changes made to the starting elevenwith only Mommens taking over Vercauteren, while among the “cockerels” Michel operates a massive “turnover” from which only Amoros, Battiston, Tigana and Bellone are saved compared to those who took the field against West Germany.

As it often happens, the lower value of the stake allows you to watch a match without excessive tacticsand to gain are the 21 thousand spectators who attend the meeting, unlocked after just 11 ‘thanks to a superb solo by Ceulemanswho, having received the ball on the right, swallows a bewildered Bibard in an amen and then hits a winning diagonal despite Battiston’s desperate sliding attempt for the Belgian advantage.

Plus that though is already overturned before the intervalfirst for a bucking on the left by Bellone, which sows panic in the opposing defense and then puts a inviting ball in the middle that reaches the very free Ferreri who has no difficulty overcoming Pfaff from a few steps to 27′ and then, 2′ from the break, it’s up to Papin, perhaps too neglected by Michel during the tournament, to carry on his team with a perfect diagonal which leaves no way out for the Belgian goalkeeper.

France cherishes the dream of equaling its best result in a World Cup (indeed, third place in the 1958 edition of Sweden), but to do so it will have to wait another 30′, since in the 73rd minute it was the Belgian striker Claesen who brought the match back to a level playing fieldharpooning a cross from the right for his third personal center of the event, tied with striker-mate Ceulemans.

And so, for the third time in the tournament, after the eighth final against the USSR and the fourth against Spain, Belgium is forced to play extra timenot exactly the best given the environmental conditions of the Mexican altitude, and, despite Thys having provided for two substitutions, sending the two Van der Elsts onto the field (Franky in the 46th minute for Renquin and Leo in the 64th minute for Scifo), the greater freshness of the transalpines, in whose ranks Bossis took over Le Roux in the 55th minute and Tusseau replaced the exhausted Tigana in the 83rd minute, allowing them to take over.

E it’s precisely up to Bernard Genghini, protagonist four years earlier in Spain, to score the goal that brings France back into the lead 1′ from the end of the first extra timetaking advantage of a scrum in the area following a corner kick, certainly the best way to end one’s career in the national team, to then be Amoros, converting a penalty kick in the 111th minute, to give the result its definitive outline of 4-2 which, although it represents the best result ever, still leaves a lot of bitterness in the transalpine clan for having once again come within a breath of the final act. A little more water will pass under the bridge, then Zidane and then Mbappe’ will come first and it will be time to do even better…

FRANCE 4 (Ferreri 27′, Papin 43′, Genghini 104′, Amoros pen. 111′) – BELGIUM 2 (Ceulemans 11′, Claesen 73′)

FRANCE: Rust – Amoros, Battiston (cap.), Le Roux (Bossis 55′), Bibard – Genghini, Vercruysse, Tigana (Tusseau 83′), Ferreri – Papin, Bellone. Herd Henry Michel.

BELGIUM: Pfaff – Gerets, Demol, Renquin (F. Van der Elst 46′), Vervoort – Grun, Veyt, Scifo (L. Van der Elst 64′), Mommens – Claesen, Ceulemans (cap.). All. Guy Thys.

Referee: George Courtney (England)