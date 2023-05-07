in Miami, the ruthless Max Verstappen imposes himself in an atmosphere of glitter

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. JARED C. TILTON / AFP

In Miami, where 70% of the population is Hispanic, the crowd hoped, Sunday, May 7, the victory of a Latin American driver. But the Mexican Sergio Pérez could not cope with Max Verstappen’s fantastic ride. The Dutchman wins for the second consecutive year at the Miami Grand Prix, a new flashy meeting on the Formula 1 calendar.

The day before, Pérez had yet achieved the third pole position of his career, the second of the season. When “Max”, the double world champion, had him an unusual ninth position, penalized by the accident of Charles Leclerc which put a premature end to the qualification.

Whatever this slight incident, Verstappen is the strongest. And the Red Bull duo continue to outrageously dominate the start of the season: five wins and four one-two finishes in five races. The advantage remains in favor of the defending champion, who has three victories against two for his comrade. Max Verstappen consolidates his first place in the world championship, now fourteen points ahead (119 points against 105).

If Ferrari is still behind – Carlos Sainz and Leclerc, disappointing 5e et 7e – only Fernando Alonso resists a little. The Spaniard finished on the podium and consolidates his 3e place in the championship thanks to 75 points scored. The tricolor Alpine team obtained an interesting rebound after several difficult races: Pierre Gasly finished 8e and Esteban Ocon, 9e.

In Florida, the third state in the country with the most Latinos (4.3 million inhabitants), Sergio Perez has received real support « Czech ! Czech ! Czech ! », chanted the crowd many times, waving Mexican flags. Despite his “fantastic start to the season”by the very admission of his boss, the Mexican still seems a notch below Max Verstappen, imperturbable in the midst of this environment filled with glitter, the opposite of his austere personality.

Parade of stars

Sixth at the finish, Lewis Hamilton is like a fish in water in this atmosphere. For the Brit, life is a permanent fashion show. We saw him come and go for four days, wearing different and always extravagant outfits each time. Barely a few minutes from the start, the seven-time world champion was not bothered by an unusual presentation of each pilot – individually – to the rhythm of a symphony orchestra and a dizzying sound system.

In three days, American stars also followed one another under the Sunshine State sun: billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, rappers A$AP Rocky, Will.I.Am and Queen Latifah, actors Vin Diesel and Tom Cruise or even sportswomen like Venus and Serena Williams…

Around the Hard Rock Stadium, the organizers have created a circuit and spectacular installations. “You Americans have so much experience and know how to organize sporting events”launches with a British accent a supporter of Lewis Hamilton to a local spectator.

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​a kind of Disneyland. First for team staff and VIP guests, who took advantage of the many street food stands, arcade terminals and entertainment of all kinds. “Everyone is very excited to be here. We are amazed by the gigantism »says an Alpine employee. “Every time I am here, I believe myself in Bad Boys. I entered the paddock at the same time as Vin Diesel, it’s cool”marvels the French pilot Esteban Ocon.

Thursday, the usual athletes of the place – the US footballers of the Dolphins – had animated a course of speed and agility for the pilots. The tricolor Pierre Gasly had distinguished himself by winning the exercise.

excess

Privileged spectators, who have spent for the most part between 1,000 and 2,000 dollars for their ticket, are not forgotten. Like last year, the organizers have planned a “fake” marina with a handful of yachts resting on a turquoise blue lino, a beach club with swimming pools and DJs, gondolas that allow you to see the circuit from above…

Owner of the Miami Dolphins franchise, billionaire Stephen Ross rubs his hands hosting this show. Before landing his ten-year contract with Formula One, he had come up against the opposition of the inhabitants of Miami Gardens, a town of 113,000 inhabitants with a majority of African Americans, located 25 km north of the « Magic City ».

To convince those who will only scratch the surface of the VIP event held next door to them, the Grand Prix organizers have pledged to carry out social programs and support the local economy. A study concluded that the local economy would have been boosted by $350,000 million in 2022, of which $150 million was spent by tourists. Certainly more in Miami than in the territory of the locality of Miami Gardens itself.

In Miami, Formula 1 has cultivated its image and reaped profits. In a few months, in November, the third US Grand Prix of the season is scheduled in Las Vegas. A step that promises even more excess.