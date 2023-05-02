In Morocco, a woman died following a crowd movement during a football match in Casablanca

Supporters of rival bands of Raja Casablanca compete during the quarter-final against Egyptian team Al-Ahly at the Mohammed-V stadium, in Casablanca, Morocco, April 29, 2023. FADEL SENNA / AFP

A Moroccan woman died on the evening of Saturday April 29 near the Mohammed-V sports complex in Casablanca (Morocco), before a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League match. The young woman suffered from discomfort during a crowd movement, while many supporters tried to enter the stadium. “Aged 29, this supporter of the Raja Casablanca team died while she was around the Mohammed-V sports complex”, announced the prefecture of Casablanca.

An investigation was opened by the Moroccan authorities under the supervision of the local prosecutor’s office. Raja Casablanca met the Egyptian team Al-Ahly, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Several groups of Raja supporters, in excess, were unable to access the stadium “while they had tickets”reported the specialized website Elbotola.com, who denounced “scandalous organization”.

“Many of those in the stands did not have tickets for the match, while fans with tickets were prevented from entering under the pretext that the stadium was full”, said this site. Another sports newspaper, Al Mountakhabas well as witnesses, spoke of “Clashes between supporters and the police when the stadium doors opened”.

Recurrent violence

According to a photographer from Agence France-Presse (AFP), a general fight, marked in particular by throwing bottles, broke out in a gallery at the end of the meeting between rival bands of ultras from Raja, eliminated from the competition. after this draw of their team (0-0). The police had to intervene in the stands to put an end to the clashes. Clashes then took place in the surrounding streets, according to witnesses.

Violence is recurrent between groups of Moroccan supporters. The General Directorate of National Security has repeatedly reported arrests in recent months for clashes in stadiums in Morocco. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has also claimed to have sanctioned several clubs, ranging from simple fines to matches without an audience, following incidents.

After the death of two supporters in early 2016, the authorities dissolved groups of ultras to fight against hooliganism, even banning all distinctive signs (slogans and banners) in the stadiums, before authorizing the presence of ultras again in March 2018. Morocco declared itself a candidate to host the African Cup of Nations in 2025, and also formalized in March its candidacy for the organization of the 2030 World Cup, with Spain and Portugal, a tournament that will mark the centenary of the most popular sports competition.

Other incidents in Tunis, the match interrupted

In Tunis, another quarter-final second leg of the CAF Champions League between Espérance de Tunis and Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie (JSK, Algeria) was interrupted for more than thirty minutes.

According to Mosaic Radio and other testimonies, supporters of Esperance tried to enter the lawn after the first period but the police intervened and clashes broke out. Supporters overturned garbage cans on the sides of the Radès Olympic stadium and caused a fire in an access corridor; clashes opposed them to the riot police, according to these testimonies.

Live media footage showed a fire engine responding to put out the incipient blaze. Shortly after 9:45 p.m., the match was able to resume in front of practically empty stands on the Espérance side. The club almost immediately scored a first goal before JSK equalized, but failed to qualify after losing the first leg in Algiers. No official report could be obtained from the authorities contacted, but an AFP photographer counted at least twenty injured police officers as well as several supporters.

