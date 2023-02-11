article by Nicholas Pucci

If Muhammad Ali was “the greatest of all time” (“the greatest of all time“…), as he used to repeat, there is no doubt that the greatest – limiting himself to the amateur sphere only – was the Cuban boxer Teofilo Stevenson, who at the 1980 Moscow Games completed a fantastic trio of gold medals in the heavyweight categorythe first boxer to succeed in the feat (Hungarian Laszlo Papp obtained the same “score“, but in two different categories between 1948 and 1956), an exploit that will then be equaled by his compatriot Felix Savon between Barcelona 1992 and Sydney 2000.

Per Stevenson, the path to the top step of the podium in Moscow is a little more difficult than in the previous two editions of the Olympicsin which none of his opponents had managed to finish all three rounds on their feet and with the Romanian Ion Alexe who had even given up on playing the final in Monaco in 1972 due to fear produced by the Cuban boxer.

The beginning of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, deserted by the European champion Peter Hussing and the American James Broad due to the boycott imposed by the Carter administration, however seems to follow the usual standards, with the Nigerian Solomon Ataga who doesn’t even finish the first roundknocked out after 2’49” of fighting, while in the quarterfinals it is the Polish Grzegorz Skrzecz who forces the referee to stop the match after 2’12” of the third round, with that opening the doors to the semifinal against the Magyar Istvan Levai for Stevenson.

And, finally, in his eleventh match at the Games, Stevenson finds a boxer who resists him for all three rounds, even if the verdict of the judges can only be unanimous (5-0)given the clear superiority of the Cuban champion who now he has to deal with the home idol Piotr Zaev, who reached the final with three victories on pointsbut always with a unanimous verdict, against the Yugoslavian Aziz Salihu, the Italian Francesco Damiani and the German Democrat Jurgen Fanghanel.

On the evening of August 2, 1980, at theOlympiysky Sports Complex, Stevenson enters the ring to write another memorable page in the history of the Olympicsand even if Zaev proves to be a phenomenal cashier, such as “move” even one of the five judges who sees him victorious on points, the final verdict of 4-1 for the Cuban leaves no room for recriminations of any kindfor what is the sixth gold medal of the Cuban expedition to Moscow (to which are added two more silver and the same number of bronze for a total of 10 medals out of the 11 weight categories foreseen!!!), but which remains mostly imprinted for the value that represents the exploit of the “Colossus of Puerto Padre“.

E Teofilo Stevenson enters the legend not only of the Games, but of the entire history of boxing. Amateur or not…