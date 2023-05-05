In Naples football is something else

In Naples football is experienced in a different way than in all other Italian cities. Naples is for the Neapolitans a reason for living, a faith, a divinity to adore, like the icon of Diego Armando Maradona imprinted in the Spanish Quarters, which it represents Mecca of blue fans.

In Naples, the love for football goes beyond sport, I see it in the eyes of many Neapolitan friends when we talk about Serie A, I feel it in the euphoria of this unforgettable night, I see it in the celebrations in the streets of one of the most emblematic cities in the world.

For i ‘not Neapolitans‘ it’s hard to understand what that means for the people born on the streets of this city full of contrasts to win the most important sporting competition in Italy. It’s not fanaticism as many paint it, it’s just something that if you’re not Neapolitan you can’t understand.

I read tonight several posts, some nasty and stained by falls in style that do nothing but fuel ignorance and violence among the fans. But I also read thousands of posts with messages of love, almost in code, addressed to those who first brought their nephew or son to the stadium. Many of those people are no longer there physically, but they continue to live on in their children and grandchildren also thanks to that indissoluble faith in Naples.

Today it is one special night even for us journalists who write about football, who after so many years of monopolies by the usual three teams from the north, including mine, see another team sew the tricolor on their jacket. This championship will be told in many years how a historic feat by Spalletti, Kvara, Oshimen, Lobotka & Co. There will be a new Buffy which with a modern storytelling will speak to the Alpha generation of what happened on the night in Udine, of Oshimen’s excessive power, of Raspadori’s goal at the Stadium or of the deeds of an unknown boy with an unpronounceable name from Georgia who, with the ball at his feet, takes you back in time, to those tightrope walkers of the past who drove the defenses crazy.

My hope is that this team will remain at the top of the Italian championship in the next few years and can also establish itself in Europe. This Naples it is too beautiful to represent a meteor, one-off, a season-long exploit. This Naples is one successful commercials to the beauty of Serie A and Italian football. Kvara & Oshimen are a heritage for Napoli and for our football movement and as such they must be protected and protected. I hope the future is blue…