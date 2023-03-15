Since Wednesday morning in Naples there have been riots and clashes caused by the presence of at least six hundred fans following Eintracht Frankfurt, the German soccer team that plays against Napoli tonight in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Several videos posted online show passersby seeking shelter indoors and police cars set on fire in the street.

The trip to Naples for Eintracht fans had been banned by the Italian Ministry of the Interior for security reasons after the clashes that took place in Germany in the first leg and due to the German fans’ habit of moving en masse, which would have made it impossible control by the police. A large group of German supporters, however, managed to get around the ban on ticket sales in Frankfurt and started arriving in Naples on Tuesday, together with others without tickets and also some Atalanta fans, whose fan base is “ friend” of that of Eintracht. As the match approached, German fans gathered in the centre, where constant clashes are taking place with both the police and Napoli fans.

Already last October, in the group stage of the Champions League, hundreds of Dutch Ajax fans had slipped away from the police escort, causing riots and clashes with local fans both before and after the match, throughout the night.