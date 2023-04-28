In Nîmes, video surveillance “is a political project”

With 587 video surveillance cameras for 150,000 inhabitants, Nîmes is one of the most monitored cities in France. It is located between the second and the third step of the podium, far behind Nice, but almost on a par with Marseille, according to a ranking established in 2020 by The Gazette of the Communes. It is a “prize” of which the mayor, at the helm of the city since 2001, is quite proud: Jean-Paul Fournier (Les Républicains), re-elected in 2020 for a fourth term, has never hidden his wish to make Nîmes a pioneering city in terms of public space video surveillance.

While the law relating to the Olympic and Paralympic Games and containing various other provisions, adopted on April 12 by Parliament, will authorize the use of algorithmic processing of images from video surveillance, the Gard prefecture, equipped for several years already an automated system, is preparing to move to artificial intelligence (AI).

“Video surveillance is a political project. It is an interesting system to follow live events, demonstrations. This has a preventive and deterrent effectsays deputy mayor for security, Richard Schieven. This year, we will add about fifteen cameras. Our desire is to reach six hundred cameras in the city at the end of the mandate. »

The city devotes 8% of its budget to security, and spends “300,000 euros to deploy between twenty-five and thirty cameras per year”, specifies a document from the Nîmes Métropole conurbation. In twenty years, “8.6 million euros have been invested in the video surveillance system and its maintenance”according to figures collected by the League for Human Rights (LDH).

Read also: ‘Smart’ CCTV will eventually be trialled up to six months after the Olympics

“Different “objects” can be classified and counted”

A video surveillance laboratory for twenty years, the city of Gard does not hide its ambitions: to always go further. During May or June, the agglomeration will inaugurate the Hypervisor, a sort of headquarters for the smart city (smart city), which will concentrate all of the city’s management tools in one place.

“Thanks to AI, different “objects” viewed by a CCTV camera can now be classified and counted”, specifies the project. And the objective is also to facilitate “behavioral recognition, detecting people in distress: falls, discomfort, identifying crowds, road traffic or parking problems, analyzing traffic in a town centre. » In France, other projects are well advanced in this area, but not yet operational.

You have 62.23% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.