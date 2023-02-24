The big names in snowboarding and freestyle skiing will meet on the slopes of Moena, ready to conquer the public with breathtaking performances. From 2 to 5 March, some of the best athletes on the Italian and international scene will compete with adrenaline-pumping jumps and highly spectacular acrobatic tricks in the Destroy Contest, the key event of Radio 105 XMasters Winter Edition.

The event dedicated to winter sports enthusiasts is at the starting line. The appointment is in the Village set up in the heart of the San Pellegrino Ski area, for four days of action sports, but also of entertainment and lots of good music by Radio 105, partner of the event this year.

Some of the most famous top riders, even from the United States and Australia, are expected for the spectacular race on the snow, which will end on Saturday 4 March with the final. Among these, the American Dylan Alito, snowboard legend and the Australians Robbie Green and Martin Longhitano, respectively undisputed talent of the table and internationally renowned skier. Spotlights also on Italian athletes: from the former Italian freestyle ski champion, Simone Canal, to Davide Boggio, spearhead of Italian snowboarding. The female presence will also be extraordinary, with the champions of snowboarding Veroniqi Hanssen, Silvia Mittermuller and Maria Biserni competing among others.

Guest star Silvia Bertagna, standard-bearer of Italian acrobatic freestyle, with a long and successful career behind her. The champion, who has recently left competitive sport, will be part of the jury of the contest, made up of some of the top experts in these exciting and spectacular disciplines. Next to Silvia will also sit Arianna Cau, the former blue winner of numerous international awards. Up for grabs for the winners, who will compete in the “shaped” snow park for the occasion, a jackpot of 3,000 euros.

A great party which, also in this edition, can count on the presence of Jeep, historical sponsor of Xmasters. The automaker will be at the forefront with the legendary Wranglers, whose twentieth anniversary is celebrated this year, and with the Gladiator pick-up, to allow the public to try the models with an official driver at the wheel. It will be possible to carry out the test drive from 3 to 5 March.

The 2023 edition promises to be very rich in activities: in addition to the Destroy Contest, the heart of the event, there are also workshops, activities such as ski-biking, snowboarding, balanceboarding and yoga on the snow. And of course DJ sets and music shows by Radio 105, which on Saturday 4 March will liven up the event with an après ski and an evening party in the main square of Moena.

Furthermore, for winter sports enthusiasts, the Adventure Snow Camp is back. An unmissable opportunity to ski and practice with professionals in the sector, attend live shows and come face to face with 105’s VIPs and guests. Participants can choose between Adventure One for intermediate level activities and Adventure Two for advanced training.

Space then also for content creators. There Creative Academya community founded by Nick Pescetto, will in fact be based in the Village, where photo and video enthusiasts will compete with each other with clicks during the 105XMasters course, immortalizing the amazing freestyle performances.

Lastly, on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March, Burton, a leading company in the snowboard sector, will be present at the Village to give the opportunity to test all the products for the upcoming winter season.

The event is organized by Communication Skills in collaboration with Visit Moena, the Moena Events Committee, the Hoteliers’ Association of Moena and Passo San Pellegrino, the Moena Merchants and Shopkeepers’ Association, Trentino Marketing, the Municipality of Moena, Val di Fassa and the Lusia San Pellegrino Ski Area.