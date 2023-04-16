Home » in Pessac, sports clubs want to offer the disabled “a practice as for any member”
Sports

in Pessac, sports clubs want to offer the disabled “a practice as for any member”

by admin
in Pessac, sports clubs want to offer the disabled “a practice as for any member”

After two hours immersed in the basin of the nautical stadium of Pessac (Gironde), Adeline De Luca completes her training session. But, for the 36-year-old young woman, it is impossible to get out of the pool alone. Suffering from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, she had to get help from the coach present that day, François-Xavier Poirier.

The latter completes, on April 11, his seventh hour of practice to become a disabled sports trainer in the aquatic environment. Coach in a swimming pool near Pessac, he wanted to obtain this additional qualification as part of the inclusive Club project launched, in December 2022, at the national level by the State.

One of the swimmers from the Handinages club at the Pessac nautical stadium, April 11, 2023.

Motivated by the prospect of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) in the summer of 2024, this system offers to train sports clubs wishing to welcome audiences with motor and sensory disabilities (mental, psychological or with adjustment disorders) .

“It is a tool that is available to communities to come and boost and strengthen the offer, and allow people with disabilities to access a club near their home”explains Stéphanie Renaud, territorial Paralympic referent in New Aquitaine.

The training, the cost of which amounts to 6,000 euros for the signatory community, is structured, for the sports coaches, around a theoretical and practical component, and for the club leaders, the presentation of a reception. The government’s ambition: to increase from 1,000 to 3,000 per-welcoming clubs by 2024.

“We welcome a whole person”

In Pessac, the first town in the New Aquitaine region to have embarked on this inclusive Club operation, the ASCPA swimming (Sports and Cultural Association of Pessac-Alouette) is committed to the process in order to “Think ahead of how to welcome disabled athletes in the best slots, mix the different types of swimmers, and open up to the youngest children with disabilities”, explains Stéphane Gremillon, the president.

See also  Udinese, what a joke: Roma equalized in injury time thanks to a phantom penalty
Stéphanie Renaud, territorial Paralympic referent in New Aquitaine and Stéphane Gremillon, president of ASCPA swimming, observe the training in progress alongside Stéphanie, the president of the Handinages club, on April 11, 2023, in Pessac.
Coach and trainer Aurélie during a warm-up session for swimmers, April 11, 2023, in Pessac.

All this will be implemented in particular on the occasion of the opening of a new swimming pool, scheduled for 2025, which aims to be better adapted to the needs of people with disabilities. Opened nearly thirty-five years ago, the current nautical stadium no longer responds sufficiently to accessibility issues, particularly for wheelchairs.

The Pessac swimming club is not the only one to have taken part in this approach: out of the hundred sports associations in the city, ten have joined the project. “The idea was to offer all associative actors a complete training cycle for leaders and trainers”explains Benoît Grange, the city’s sports assistant.

You have 51.28% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

TV football program: at what time and on...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Mac Allister, Tchouameni, Gavi,...

WC hockey 2023 | I regret the result,...

Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang: British heavyweight suffers...

Bagnaia takes MotoGP pole for American GP

Harden scores and triggers the shooters, the 76ers...

The “undefeated golden body” of the Huzhou Olympic...

Aurelio De Laurentiis poses with the ultras after...

the continental future of French football suspended on...

It was revealed that DeRozan’s daughter was threatened...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy