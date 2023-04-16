in Pessac, sports clubs want to offer the disabled “a practice as for any member”

After two hours immersed in the basin of the nautical stadium of Pessac (Gironde), Adeline De Luca completes her training session. But, for the 36-year-old young woman, it is impossible to get out of the pool alone. Suffering from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, she had to get help from the coach present that day, François-Xavier Poirier.

The latter completes, on April 11, his seventh hour of practice to become a disabled sports trainer in the aquatic environment. Coach in a swimming pool near Pessac, he wanted to obtain this additional qualification as part of the inclusive Club project launched, in December 2022, at the national level by the State.

One of the swimmers from the Handinages club at the Pessac nautical stadium, April 11, 2023. MARLENE AWAAD/IP3 FOR “THE WORLD”

Motivated by the prospect of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) in the summer of 2024, this system offers to train sports clubs wishing to welcome audiences with motor and sensory disabilities (mental, psychological or with adjustment disorders) .

“It is a tool that is available to communities to come and boost and strengthen the offer, and allow people with disabilities to access a club near their home”explains Stéphanie Renaud, territorial Paralympic referent in New Aquitaine.

The training, the cost of which amounts to 6,000 euros for the signatory community, is structured, for the sports coaches, around a theoretical and practical component, and for the club leaders, the presentation of a reception. The government’s ambition: to increase from 1,000 to 3,000 per-welcoming clubs by 2024.

“We welcome a whole person”

In Pessac, the first town in the New Aquitaine region to have embarked on this inclusive Club operation, the ASCPA swimming (Sports and Cultural Association of Pessac-Alouette) is committed to the process in order to “Think ahead of how to welcome disabled athletes in the best slots, mix the different types of swimmers, and open up to the youngest children with disabilities”, explains Stéphane Gremillon, the president.

Stéphanie Renaud, territorial Paralympic referent in New Aquitaine and Stéphane Gremillon, president of ASCPA swimming, observe the training in progress alongside Stéphanie, the president of the Handinages club, on April 11, 2023, in Pessac. MARLENE AWAAD/IP3 FOR “THE WORLD”

Coach and trainer Aurélie during a warm-up session for swimmers, April 11, 2023, in Pessac. MARLENE AWAAD/IP3 FOR “THE WORLD”

All this will be implemented in particular on the occasion of the opening of a new swimming pool, scheduled for 2025, which aims to be better adapted to the needs of people with disabilities. Opened nearly thirty-five years ago, the current nautical stadium no longer responds sufficiently to accessibility issues, particularly for wheelchairs.

The Pessac swimming club is not the only one to have taken part in this approach: out of the hundred sports associations in the city, ten have joined the project. “The idea was to offer all associative actors a complete training cycle for leaders and trainers”explains Benoît Grange, the city’s sports assistant.

