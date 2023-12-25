IN PICTURE. This is how famous athletes celebrated Christmas: fleeing to the sun, posing with family or simply cycling two hundred kilometers

It’s Christmas for everyone, including the cream of the Belgian and international sports world. Thibaut Courtois headed for the sun, others posed in front of the Christmas tree with very good news. And for motivated cyclists there was simply a long training ride on the program, despite the rain and wind.

The recovering Thibaut Courtois is clearly still enjoying the sun in Miami. He posted this romantic photo with wife Mishel Gerzig on his Instagram account with the setting sun in the background. Change, Thibaut?

Less sexy images with that other Belgian sports great, Remco Evenepoel. On December 24, he made a serious training trip of just over two hundred kilometers towards… Antwerp. For the exploration of the start of the Tour of Flanders? No, he went to the Thijs Hertsens clinic and was treated to a bottle of cola and a sugary dessert as fuel to start the journey back.

Remco Evenepoel with the Antwerp Palace of Justice in the background. — © Instagram Thijs Hertsens

© Strava Remco Evenepoel

For glamor we had to go to Loena Hendrickx on Christmas Eve. The Kempen ‘Queen of Ice’ conveyed her Christmas wishes in a festive skating outfit and, for once, with her skates in hand.

© Instagram Loena Hendrickx

Not much glamor at Egan Bernal. The Colombian is working hard on his way back and decided on Sunday to complete a monster training of 240 kilometers with of course the necessary elevation gain. Feliz Navidad!

© Instagram Egan Bernal

Vuelta sensation Steff Cras stuck to a more classic Christmas Eve and posed with wife Elien and their four-legged friend in front of the Christmas tree. The Total Energies rider is ready for the new season.

© Instagram Steff Crass

RC Genk captain Bryan Heynen chose the same setting but replaced the four-legged friend with daughter Aurélie. Despite the commotion after the lost match against Anderlecht, there was still a warm smile.

© Instagram Bryan Heynen

And the Witsel family is clearly having a good time in Madrid. Dad Axel and mom Rafaella are happy to pose with their three kids: Maï-Li, Evy and Aydji. The latter is clearly getting daddy’s locks, albeit in a blonde version.

Leandro Trossard and wife Laura also happily posed in front of the Christmas tree with their offspring and in a matching outfit. The Arsenal player played a draw against Liverpool (1-1) on Saturday and will only have to play again at home against West Ham United on Thursday.

But Italian cycling veteran Diego Ulissi provided the most beautiful Christmas photo. The 34-year-old teammate of Tadej Pogacar announced the arrival of a third child together with wife Arianna in front of the Christmas tree. The first victory of the season has already been won for UAE Team Emirates.

