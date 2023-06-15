In Portugal, the spot on women’s football excites – Sport Marketing News

Il women’s soccer is growing all over the world and on the occasion of the next world championships which will take place from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand, sponsorships and related communication initiatives are multiplying.

In Portugal, BPI (Portuguese Investment Bank)since 2018 the official sponsor of the Portuguese women’s national football team and of the national championship itself, has designed and created together with the agency Dentsu Creative a video that celebrates the first and historic qualification of the team coached by Francisco Neto to the World Cup 2023.

On the notes of “Another Love” by Tom Odell “It’s a girl” (“It’s a girl” in the original Portuguese) is a universal story of affection and talentwho wants to be inspirational for all girls to cultivate a passion for sport. In the advertising film, together with the coach of the national team, some of the stars of Portuguese women’s football like Ana Borges, Ana Capeta, Ana Rute Rodrigues, Dolores Silva, Jéssica Silva, Kika Nazareth and Vanessa Marques.

“BPI has been the main sponsor of the Portuguese women’s national football team since 2018, in order to promote a more sustainable, balanced and fair society by supporting and investing in different projects and sectors. This year, the national team qualified for the World Cup for the first time and BPI wanted to pay tribute and celebrate this extraordinary achievement. So, after doing some research, we found out that most of the players in this team had a similar story. And these stories are also those of millions of other girls who have struggled to become professional footballers in a society that has been too slow to embrace those dreams.” – comment João Mouracopywriter di Dentsu Creative Portugal.

Over the past decade, participation in women’s football in Portugal has grown by more than 400% to 15,000 female athletes. The goal is to reach 75,000 by 2030. The Portuguese women’s national team is currently 9th in the UEFA rankings and 21st in the world.