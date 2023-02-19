Home Sports in Puglia the Castellana wins in Noicattaro- Corriere TV
Sports

in Puglia the Castellana wins in Noicattaro- Corriere TV

by admin
in Puglia the Castellana wins in Noicattaro- Corriere TV

Unbelievable, but true. First category Puglia, group B, derby of the province of Bari between Noicattaro and Castellana. On Sunday afternoon, on matchday 14, the attacker of the away team Riccardo Sabatelli sent his left-footed shot into the outside of the net in the 18th minute, without even committing the goalkeeper. Incredibly, the referee – Andrea Romano from Lecce – “validates”, indeed, literally, invents the goal which will then decide the match. Thus Noicattaro remains fourth last with 11 points and Castellana leaps to 16, in a quiet area. The “phantom” goal was followed by eight minutes of – understandable – protests and the promise of an appeal to request a replay of the match.

January 9, 2023 – Updated January 9, 2023, 10:11 am

© breaking latest news

See also  videos taken with smartphones - Corriere TV

You may also like

Newcastle United’s cutting edge missing as club prepares...

New Zealand v England: Tourists win first Test...

Bryn Forbes arrested for domestic violence

Chinese women’s volleyball team gathers in Beilun to...

Farewell to Ilario Castagner, coach of Perugia of...

Angri-Cassino: one name, one faith

When is the best time to book a...

CopaACB: Tenerife beats Joventut at the end and...

Inter Udinese, Inzaghi: ‘Happy with the ballots, they...

he was returning from his birthday party

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy