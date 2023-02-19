Unbelievable, but true. First category Puglia, group B, derby of the province of Bari between Noicattaro and Castellana. On Sunday afternoon, on matchday 14, the attacker of the away team Riccardo Sabatelli sent his left-footed shot into the outside of the net in the 18th minute, without even committing the goalkeeper. Incredibly, the referee – Andrea Romano from Lecce – “validates”, indeed, literally, invents the goal which will then decide the match. Thus Noicattaro remains fourth last with 11 points and Castellana leaps to 16, in a quiet area. The “phantom” goal was followed by eight minutes of – understandable – protests and the promise of an appeal to request a replay of the match.