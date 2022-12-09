Listen to the audio version of the article

Moroccans, Egyptians (who knows why, they who had the World Cup stolen from them on penalties by Senegal, which always snatched the African Cup from their hands!), a myriad of Argentines, not a few Brazilians: teeming of fans, the night of Doha Al Souq Waqif, the heart of the global football party; but if you overlook the curving promenade which is the Corniche another piece of the city, with its skyscrapers illuminated in orange, ochre, fuchsia, blue and green, stands out before your eyes in the middle of the gulf as if it were a mirage, a dreamlike vision.

Alienating and enchanting effects of this ‘World Olympic’ all concentrated in one city or so (or perhaps, given such concentrated distances and dimensions, better to say a little less…): after all, isn’t this exactly the message that this slice of the world has wanted to convey to us since the inaugural ceremony? That this after all – despite the importance and magnificence of the event – is nothing more than the general rehearsal of that Olympics which sooner or later, rest assured, will land right here?

The air conditioning dilemma

They are the thoughts that bounce in the mind while walking as part of this indistinct flow of people, who find their very lowest common denominator in the balloon for a month. Speaking of football, it is good to be clear and explicit: here, at this time of year, there is the ideal climate for playing it, practicing it, thinking about it: we travel placidly between 25° and 30°, touched just around lunchtime, but the sun soon gives way to the evening with its humid and fresh breeze, and the air conditioning in some stadiums is just a gesture (not requested) of pure courtesy towards the foreign guest, for two implicit but at the same time obvious reasons: 1) in these parts of the world, being forced to feel hot is synonymous with humble origins, finally with poverty, while the upper classes never have to suffer the heat, even when there isn’t, let alone a foreign guest; 2) always, when the East (Extreme or Medium it is) hosts major events (not just sporting ones), it also finds the opportunity to drive away that ill-concealed sense of inferiority assimilated with centuries of colonialism, and which is also reflected in the equally poorly disguised sense of superiority that transpires from the gaze of western ‘us’; In short, nothing can be less than perfect! Imagine then if it could be tolerable that even just a Westerner complains of the (alleged, hypothetical, theoretical) excessive heat! And then, when in doubt, full throttle air conditioning!

Today’s challenges

Meanwhile, and above all, the idea that in a few hours the World Cup will lose at least one of its extraordinary number 10s, among which Messi challenging Van Gaal’s tulips, e Modric e Neymar that cross in Croatia-Brazil as if it were a Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona just a few seasons ago. Different ways of being brilliant, those of the three: wise, the Croatian, in dictating at the same time the rhythms of the midfield and in inspiring the offensive action, without disdaining to become a protagonist as well; pyrotechnician, the Brazilian, who beats the time of green-gold samba and embellishes and cleans up every ball that passes through its parts; sly, so far, the Pulce, who lit up the right (and today we’ll understand if by choice or necessity).

And sly and at the same time shrewd he is Didier Deschamps, who in a mess of accidents found a France that was profoundly different from the one he had designed, but equally effective. And then, waiting to shoot the arrow Mbappe against England, the former Juventus player throws a jab in the opposing half of the field, declaring that he esteems a lot Southgate, “perhaps much more than many in his country estimate him”; ideal words to put quarrels on the eve of the challenge that fully symbolizes European football in this World Cup.