UDINE. The regional amateur football archives last season, with the awards of the “Our 11” of the Messaggero Veneto. Appointment at 8 pm today, Monday 19 December, at the Tavernetta di Remanzacco, where the three teams of the Excellence, Promotion and First category championships will be awarded.

In an evening in which he will also participate Roberto Bortolussicoach who led the Junior training of Friuli Venezia Giulia to the title of champion of Italy in 2018.

With him we analyze the three type formations chosen starting from the top regional championship, that of Excellence. «A well-balanced formation – analyzes Bortolussi – with all good quality players. The front four are a war machine, put in the right place in a form that suits them. If we then add that defenders also know how to become goalscorers, I’d say it’s not bad. Among the defenders I like to spend a word for Kanapari: I have often seen him play and since he can be used in different roles he is an authentic wildcard».

On the other hand, the form for the team of Promotion with the 4-3-3 lined up that still convinces the coach. «Defensive line of great experience – continues Bortolussi – with in the middle of the field an authentic luxury for the category like Ajola. Here too, as with Excellence, the trident is made up of top-notch forwards capable of making the difference. It is a well-mixed team, with good quality».

Identical, at least in the form, the deployment of the team First category made up of players that Bortolussi knows very well. «Bolgan stands out above all, capable of making the difference for his club enough to deserve the Excellence. Up front he makes the work of his teammates Beuzer and Cavallaro easy, but I would say that a particular mention goes to Panfili in the middle of the field: he knows how to dictate the times like few others ».

There will also be space, during the evening, for the awarding of the best young rider who will receive a bicycle offered by Cussigh Bike as a prize in the award named after the late Claudio Rinaldi who, through the pages of the Messaggero Veneto, recounted the triumph of the representative in the land of Abruzzo. «Claudio had the clinical eye to identify certain young people – concludes Bortolussi – and I won’t hide from you that he often recommended me some young people for the representative. At the same time he also shared what were the summons. There was an open relationship and for this reason I always remember it willingly». —

