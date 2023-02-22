news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – “My belief is that next year Mourinho will be Roma’s coach again.” Word of the yellow and red CEO Pietro Berardi during the event “Our first 20 years” of the Roma Club Montecitorio. “With Mourinho – added Berardi – we are halfway through the contract, a year and a half, he is very determined and suffers for As Roma to achieve the result”. (HANDLE).

