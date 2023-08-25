In rugby, concussions on trial

These images of the victory in the final of the Rugby World Cup of 2003, Steve Thompson has often looked at them. We see him lift the Webb-Ellis Cup on the lawn of the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, with his teammates from the England team, Jonny Wilkinson and others. But if the images remain, the memory of these moments of glory has disappeared from the memory of the now retired player. As if they had been erased. Memory lapses and absences, Steve Thompson, 45, has them all the time. He entrusted the Guardian that he sometimes forgets his wife’s first name.

The fault of chronic traumatic encephalopathy – the medical term for dementia – caused, Steve Thompson is certain, by multiple shocks received in the head throughout his rich career (76 caps with the XV de la Rose and more than 200 club games). So, at the end of 2020, the former hooker rose to the front line of legal action brought in the United Kingdom by former players, targeting World Rugby, the international body for this sport, and the Welsh and English federations. They accuse them of not having sufficiently protected them from repeated concussions and claim financial compensation to meet their health costs. The objective is also, according to their lawyer, Rylands Garth, “to make the game safer and to ensure that players, former or current, can receive the necessary clinical help if they suffer a brain injury”.

It has now been more than ten years since rugby began to take into account the danger of these shocks. World Rugby has tightened the rules concerning tackles, which must not aim at the player’s head, and above all adopted a series of measures, which federations, clubs and national teams are supposed to follow. In particular, they require leaving the field in the event of suspected concussion and, in the event of a proven concussion, a period of rest before returning to competition.

But, as evidenced by the procedure launched in the United Kingdom, a growing number of players consider these rules insufficient. In June, after a long and unsuccessful period of conciliation, the trial of world rugby institutions began in the High Court in London. A collective action brings together 235 players, 66 and 169 professionals. Among them, in addition to Steve Thompson, are ex-All Black Carl Hayman, and former Welsh internationals Ryan Jones and Alix Popham. In Ireland, 3 former players (David Corkery, Declan Fitzpatrick and Ben Marshall) attacked the Irish federation, World Rugby and the 4 Irish clubs (Ulster, Leinster, Connacht and Munster) in September 2022 before the High Court in Dublin. They told the press of the incessant beatings to the head and their return to the field despite fainting. And, once the crampons are put away, the migraines that set in. “We are saddened by these stories from former players and we salute their courage. Player health has always been and will continue to be our top priority. We strive to protect them, acting on the basis of scientific evidence and data,” entrust to Monde a World Rugby spokesperson.

