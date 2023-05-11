in San Siro, “we are at home, with people who are against us”

General view of the San Siro stadium before the Inter Milan-AC Milan match, in Milan (Italy), February 5, 2023. ALBERTO LINGRIA / REUTERS

Her face is turned towards the sky, as if the Madonnina did not want to see what was going on at her feet. As if this statue of the Virgin, who sits on the highest spire of the Milan dome, knew her flock was divided. Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m., in a derby that bears his name, the Rossoneri (red and black) of AC Milan face the nerazzurri (black and blue) of Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

The poster is one of the most emblematic of Calcio, the Italian championship, but it has been almost twenty years since the enemy brothers had crossed swords in the queen competition of European football. With, as a bonus, a place in play to compete for the title, on June 10, in Istanbul (Turkey): « Milan sera on fire [“en feu”] ! »predicted the French striker of AC Milan, Olivier Giroud, at the end of April.

The capital of Lombardy is not Naples, its counterpart in Campania. In the streets of “the city with 500 domes”, it is impossible to escape the tributes to the local club, Napoli. Here, the fervor is more discreet. Like that of this 30-year-old, who owes his allegiance to AC Milan to the exploits of Paolo Maldini, the man of only one club in twenty-five years of career (1985-2009), with whom he won five Ligue des champions and seven Scudetti (“Italian championship title”). ” I’m really very happy, but I don’t want to talk about it.”he sweeps politely. For what ? “Question of superstition. »

“Between the north and the south of Italy there is a different way of experiencing football, but Milan remains a very passionate cityargues Benoît Cauet, number 15 of Inter from 1997 to 2001 and voted best player of the club by the supporters in 1999. There are a lot of emotions before a derby. These are often close encounters. Before kick-off, all predictions hold. »

“A fortiori when it’s a Champions League match”, abounds Vikash Dhorasoo. He wore the colors of the Rossoneri in 2004-2005, when the two teams met in the quarter-finals of the competition. Injured, he was not on the pitch during the double confrontation, but he remembers “electric atmosphere” who had won the stadium.

One city, two clubs, one stadium

Because, in the economic capital of the country, the fever of the tifosi is expressed especially in a place, entered in the legend of the round ball: San Siro, become Giuseppe Meazza in 1980. Rossoneri prefer his baptismal name, associated with the district where he is installed; THE Nerazzurri, its official name. But, for more than seventy-five years, the two teams have shared the same stadium. An unprecedented situation at the top of Europe.

