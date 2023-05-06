In South Sudan, the astonishing victories of the national football team

The jersey of the South Sudan football team, in Juba, in November 2012. ADRIANE OHANESIAN / REUTERS

On the other end of the line, the voice of Peter Maker, the captain of the South Sudanese football team, betrays a feeling of pride. At the end of the fourth day of qualifying matches for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024, the selection, 163e in the FIFA rankings, can still believe in a historic qualification. It would be the first time the independent country’s side since 2011 have reached the final stage of the continental competition. The Bright Stars can afford to maintain this mad hope thanks to the unexpected success achieved in Brazzaville on March 23 against Congo (2-1), which Peter Maker unhesitatingly qualifies as “greatest achievement of the national team, obtained against an opponent much better than us”. It was only the second win away from South Sudan.

The Congolese Red Devils got their revenge four days later in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with a goal scored in the final seconds (1-0). But with three points, South Sudan is still mathematically in contention for qualification, in a group that also includes Mali and Gambia. “With one more point, our position would be a bit more favourable. But to still be in the race with two games to go is already fantastic, especially when you know how we prepared for these two matches. This proves that with few means, we manage to have almost unexpected results »insists Italian coach Stefano Cusin, in office since October 2021 after having notably exercised in Congo, Libya and South Africa.

The South Sudanese federation, for lack of the necessary money, was indeed forced to give up summoning several players playing in Europe and Australia, because it was not able to pay for the plane tickets. The body, whose budget is essentially based on FIFA allocations (7.4 million euros over the period 2023-2026) and a few private sponsors, has requested State assistance for it to charter a plane to travel between Juba and Brazzaville. “But to reach Dar es Salaam – because we cannot accommodate our opponents in Juba, where the stadium is under construction – we took airliners in dispersed order, in small groups, which complicated our preparation”continues Stefano Cusin.

“A workforce without any stars”

These difficulties have not affected the determination of the players, whether they play in the local championship or abroad. “We know that the federation does not have a lot of money. But in the end, all this only strengthens our motivation. We manage to do things well with a squad without any stars.continues Peter Maker, who is waiting to find a club after the end of his contract at Zesco United, in Zambia.

The Italian coach, who has settled in Juba, regularly calls on players playing in the local championship, a hybrid competition where professionals rarely paid more than 250 euros per month rub shoulders with semi-professionals who divide their time between the football on the one hand, a salaried job or studies on the other. “The country lacks sports facilities. That’s why the best players seek to leave, either in higher level African championships, like in Sudan, Uganda or Kenya, or in Europe, Australia or the United States. specifies Stefano Cusin, whose workforce is scattered in about fifteen countries, including the most unexpected, such as Brunei, Iran or Latvia.

“The selection allows players born abroad to discover their country of origin”adds the technician, citing the example of Agwa Okuot Obiech, born in Norway and striker of Brattvag (Division 3 of the Scandinavian country), who spent three days in Juba during the gathering of the selection before leaving for Brazzaville.

The progress of South Sudanese football is not limited to the A selection, since the under-20s, with a large majority of locals, disputed in February and March the CAN of the category in Egypt, where they reached the quarters in the final against Gambia (0-5 defeat), an unfortunate future finalist against Senegal. The under-17s were due to participate in the CAN in Algeria, from April 29 to May 19. But a few days before the start of the competition, MRI tests carried out on the players showed that some of them were older than their official documents indicated. The selection was ultimately excluded from the tournament.