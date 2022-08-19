Despite a financial situation that is anything but serene, Barcelona continues its strengthening campaign, targeting stellar names. The next could be an old friend of Inter: Achraf Hakimi. As reported in Spain by El Chiringuito TV, in fact, the Blaugrana are thinking of the Moroccan to reinforce their right wing.

A source of the Spanish club would have confirmed this to the head, specifying however that the deal remains almost impossible. Not only because Paris Saint-Germain bought the player from Inter just a year ago for just under 70 million euros, but also because at the moment Barça could not go beyond the loan with the right of redemption.