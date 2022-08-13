Home Sports In Strada and Zaverio the special prizes of the weightlifting race held in Voghera
Sports

In Strada and Zaverio the special prizes of the weightlifting race held in Voghera

by admin
In Strada and Zaverio the special prizes of the weightlifting race held in Voghera

Atzori (Garlaschese) and Monica Castioni the absolute winners of the race in which the categories were decided on the basis of weight Lo Scalo the “lightest” team

VOGHERA

Gianluca Atzori, Garlaschese, and the Piedmontese Monica Castioni won the “Weightlifting Race”, organized by Atletica Pavese in Voghera, over km. 5 and included in the Moon Light Run calendar. The approximately sixty competitors were weighed before the start and awarded on the basis of weight and non-age categories. Atzori dominated in the Over kg. 70 in front of Giuseppe Lambiase from Lodi and Matteo Marioni (Scalo Voghera). Castioni has imposed itself in the Over kg. 50, preceding Veronica Casiraghi (Run Card) and Cinzia Menna. In the under kg. 60 Scalo hat-trick: Daniele Lucchiari beat Cesare Viola and Roberto Andreetta. Massimo Galas (Avis Vigevano) won in the Over kg. 60 on Angelo Nardi (Iriense). Donato Cazzato (Run Of Made) preceded the Over kg. 65 Alessandro Miracca (Scalo) and Enrico Mantegazzi (Pavese). In Over 75 Lorenzo Bonemazzi (Tds) preceded Giancarlo Sfondrini (Pavese) and Mario Strada (Garlaschese). In Over 80 Adriano Irno (Caivano Runners) did better than Alberto Balestra (Run 4 People) and Massimo Pignoli (Raschiani Triathlon Pavese). In the over kg category. 90 Marco Alessandri (Novese) won over Nicola Matera (Pavese) and Gianfranco Palpon (Novese). In the women’s field first Under 50 Teresa Strada (Garlaschese), while in the Over 60 Pavese double: Patrizia Scapolo preceded Irene Stringo. Special prizes to the fitter athlete Teresa Strada (49 kg) and the more “shapeless” athlete Enrico Zaverio (Avis Vigevano), kg. 109. In the classification by club, the lightest team was Scalo Voghera, with Kg. 63,600, the heaviest team Atletica Pavese, with Kg. 68,800. –

See also  Olympic-related personnel add 24 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, the most since July-Shangluo Window

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Rowing, European Championships in Monaco: Italy gold in...

Rome, the desperate cry from the Sfattoria degli...

The most difficult time to study abroad!The doctor...

De Ligt replies to Bonucci: “No attack on...

The press conference is a battle of wits!Ten...

Giacomotti: “Rowing on the right path The new...

30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or announced: Benzema...

National Newspaper | Wrath of the young Pd:...

Yao Ming likes Guizhou rural basketball game

Messi cannot win the Ballon d’Or: the bad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy