Atzori (Garlaschese) and Monica Castioni the absolute winners of the race in which the categories were decided on the basis of weight Lo Scalo the “lightest” team

VOGHERA

Gianluca Atzori, Garlaschese, and the Piedmontese Monica Castioni won the “Weightlifting Race”, organized by Atletica Pavese in Voghera, over km. 5 and included in the Moon Light Run calendar. The approximately sixty competitors were weighed before the start and awarded on the basis of weight and non-age categories. Atzori dominated in the Over kg. 70 in front of Giuseppe Lambiase from Lodi and Matteo Marioni (Scalo Voghera). Castioni has imposed itself in the Over kg. 50, preceding Veronica Casiraghi (Run Card) and Cinzia Menna. In the under kg. 60 Scalo hat-trick: Daniele Lucchiari beat Cesare Viola and Roberto Andreetta. Massimo Galas (Avis Vigevano) won in the Over kg. 60 on Angelo Nardi (Iriense). Donato Cazzato (Run Of Made) preceded the Over kg. 65 Alessandro Miracca (Scalo) and Enrico Mantegazzi (Pavese). In Over 75 Lorenzo Bonemazzi (Tds) preceded Giancarlo Sfondrini (Pavese) and Mario Strada (Garlaschese). In Over 80 Adriano Irno (Caivano Runners) did better than Alberto Balestra (Run 4 People) and Massimo Pignoli (Raschiani Triathlon Pavese). In the over kg category. 90 Marco Alessandri (Novese) won over Nicola Matera (Pavese) and Gianfranco Palpon (Novese). In the women’s field first Under 50 Teresa Strada (Garlaschese), while in the Over 60 Pavese double: Patrizia Scapolo preceded Irene Stringo. Special prizes to the fitter athlete Teresa Strada (49 kg) and the more “shapeless” athlete Enrico Zaverio (Avis Vigevano), kg. 109. In the classification by club, the lightest team was Scalo Voghera, with Kg. 63,600, the heaviest team Atletica Pavese, with Kg. 68,800. –