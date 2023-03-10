Nicholas Pucci

Benefited from five medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games (two gold, two silver and one bronze), the blue canoe must be satisfied with “only” three metals at the 2000 Sydney Olympicsalbeit with two more golds and the bronze of Pierpaolo Ferrazzi (already Olympic champion in Barcelona in 1992) in the slalom.

Antonio Rossi is the standard bearer of the disciplineif it is true that he has already reached the podium in Barcelona in 1992 (bronze in the k2 500 meters with Bruno Dreossi) and took two golds in Atlanta in 1996 (k1 500 meters and k2 1000 meters, paired with Daniele Scarpa).

In Sydney Rossi is engaged in two races, k2 500 meters and k2 1000 meters, this time together with Beniamino Bonomi, also a medalist in Atlanta (silver in k2 500 meters together with Daniele Scarpa himself and in k1 1000 meters behind the Norwegian Knut Holmann ), and who in his career can boast a respectable world palmares, with 6 silvers and a gold conquered in Duisburg in 1995 in the k2 1000 meters. If Rossi therefore wants to confirm himself on the throne of Olympia, Bonomi, the 32-year-old from Verbania who was already present at the 1988 Seoul Games, is instead looking for consecration in the five circles.

And a things certainly do not go as expected in the k2 500 meters where the two blues, after the third place in the heat behind Sweden and Australia and the best time in the repechage semifinal, 1’29″886, do not go beyond a disappointing seventh place in a final postponed by five hours due to strong winds and won by Hungary ahead of Australia and Germany, the test of the k2 1000 meters instead gives Rossi and Bonomi a memorable triumph.

18 crews are registered for the race, including the Slovak world champions Riszdorfer and Baca, the Poles Twardowski and Wysocki who at the world championshipseaplane base in Milan in 1999 were second, and the German Winter, bronze medal on that occasion, whose new partner is Andreas Ihle in place of Jan Schafer, who switched to k4. Rossi and Bonomi make their debut by winning the first heat in 3’14″316ahead of Sweden and Slovakia, while Hungary, Germany and France occupy the first three places of the second heat, accessing directly to the final, with nine boats competing against each other in the repechage series which finally promotes Russia, Norway and Poland, by a breath on Denmark before the exclusion, the decisive act.

September 30th is the day of the final at the Sydney International Regatta Centree Rossi and Bonomi live up to expectationsgiving the best on the most important occasion. The Italian k2 dominates the race taking the lead right from the start and finally closing with a time of 3’14″461, over a second and a half better than the Swedish pair composed of Oscarsson and Nillson who in a close fight for the other two positions on the podium he has the better of the Hungarians Bartfai and Verebleaving the wooden medal to Germany.

For Rossi it is the Olympic confirmation in the k2 1000 meters, for Bonomi it is instead the consecration to the Games that he has always been looking forso happy with the gold he won that he fell into the water in the post-race excitement.