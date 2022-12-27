Original title: The 18th round of the CBA League (quote)

Pioneers lost to “leaders” (theme)

News tonight (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) Yesterday in the 18th round of the CBA League in Zhuji, Zhejiang, the Tianjin Pioneers lost 95 to 111 to the “leader” Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Team. After this campaign, the Tianjin team suffered a 13-game losing streak, tying the record for the longest losing streak in team history.

With the gradual recovery of the players’ injuries, the Tianjin team performed well in this campaign. In the first two quarters of the game, the Tianjin team blossomed a lot, and James performed the best, scoring 20 points alone, helping the team to bite the score. But in the second half of the game, especially when the two sides clashed in the last quarter, the Tianjin team once again exposed the shortcomings of lack of stamina, and was quickly widened by the opponent, and finally lost the game by a big score.

Such a result was expected. After all, the two sides had clashed eight times before, and the Tianjin team had never won a game. As far as the comparison of the strengths of the two sides is concerned, the performance of the Tianjin team in the first three quarters of this campaign can be regarded as the best performance in recent times. Although it is difficult to reverse the losing streak, it can still inject some strength and confidence into the players.

From the data point of view, the Tianjin team rebounded from winning to losing in this campaign, and the three-point shooting rate was as low as 21%. During the game, the stage where the Tianjin team continued to be scored by the opponent stemmed from the “small insider” combination composed of Shi Deshuai, Meng Zikai and Tian Yu. Such an insider combination is difficult to limit the opponent’s offensive. Right now, the Tianjin team’s three foreign players are the optimal allocation for the past three seasons. But judging from the actual effect, how to make good use of the three foreign aid lineup has become a topic before the coaching staff.

In the absence of Witherspoon, James scored a large “double-double” of 30 points and 16 rebounds in this campaign. His role in tactics and active team atmosphere is obvious to all. But as the most reliable scoring point of the Tianjin team, Jefferson only made 4 of 13 shots, the lowest plus/minus in the team. His poor hand feel and the disadvantage of the Tianjin team’s small lineup when he was on the court prompted the coaching staff to make more targeted on-the-spot adjustments. At least for now, it seems that the Tianjin team has not yet activated the maximum potential of the team, and the coaching staff still has room for further adjustment and improvement in terms of personnel and technical and tactical deployment.

On December 29, the Tianjin team will face the Nanjing Tongxi team.