In the Abruzzo National Park, where to see the animals

Il Abruzzo National Park Lazio and Molise is one of the best places in Europe where to see animals in the wild. The area is very large and mostly wild and during the walks e trekking they can meet bears, wolves, chamois, fallow deer, deer, foxes and other species in the wild that inhabit the woods.

To see them you need patience and alarm clocks at dawn, or equipment and maps to orient themselves at night, when they come out from the most remote places in search of food.

But if it is not so easy to meet them, there are several places in the park and wildlife areas where it is more probable, if not certain, to have close encounters with very elusive specimens like these. Also because they are concentrated in delimited and protected areaswhere to do excursions with children, accompanied by expert guides able to explain their behavior and their origin: they are animals in difficulty, abandoned, injured, used as exhibition monsters or imprisoned in the gardens of criminals. We we have visited some centers and we will tell you about them.

Where to see the animals in the National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise

We already wrote that for us Abruzzo is one of the best regions in Europe to be in the wilderness. So it doesn’t sound strange that the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise is one of the richest in wildlife in all of Italy.

They can be found in the wild foxes, chamois, fallow deer, bears (Marsican and European), wild boars and wolves (which is actually very difficult). Since it is not automatic to spot a wild animal during a walk in the woods, there are a number of structures in the park where it is easier to meet them.It’s wildlife areas dedicated to a single animal, or the small nursing zoos, where injured, traumatized, abandoned and found in difficulty animals are hospitalized and cared for. They are the best occasions to show ai children animals throughout safetyaccompanied by expert guides who know how to explain and give a more complete sense to what is seen with useful information and explanations. Here are the places in the park to go to see wild animals, as well as enjoy the untouched beauty of ancient villages and contact with nature.

Here are the animals you can see in the PNALM and where they meet

1. Volpi: Forca d’Acero Pass and the beech forest

2. Chamois and bears in Opi and Pescasseroli

3. Chamois: walks in the Camosciara

4. Wolves and deer: Lake Barrea and Wolf Wildlife Area

5. Daini: Goffredo’s Daini Park

6. Bears: Campoli and the Bear Wildlife Area

1. Volpi: Forca d’Acero Pass and the beech forest

Forca d’Acero is the only entry point into the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise if you come from the Lazio Apennines. But it is also the border between the regions of Lazio and Abruzzo. It is located at an altitude of 1538 meters and as soon as you cross it, after a series of hairpin bends (they have raced a stage of the Giro d’Italia there 4 times), you enter an enchanted world. After the signs for entering the new region, studded with stickers, on the pass line there is a wooden bar-restaurant with hanging bicycle-themed sculptures, then you enter a secular beech forest where the light creeps through the trees and plays without end between the colors, especially towards sunset. The forest is very fresh, an ideal destination for picnic when the days are sultry; and is very extensive both east and west to do walks surrounded by nature.

Observing the animals of the forest from a distance, such as foxes.In the Park you can also walk the Way of the Brigands, as we tell here. Immediately at the foot of the Park, in Lazio, there is Val Comino, a very authentic place to be discovered for an outdoor holiday.

2. Chamois and bears in Opi and Pescasseroli

The first town you meet is Opi, a medieval village that climbs up a hill in the Marsicani Mountains and is included in the circuit of Most beautiful villages in Italy. There are only a little bar, a bakery and a restaurant, otherwise the town has remained intact, between steep climbs ammazzacalpacci and ancient alleys that run around the square. from the Belvedere there is a beautiful view of the Sangro Valley. At the top of the village is also the Chamois Visitor Centerwith a micro-museum on the Apennine chamois and an observation point on the chamois in the wildlife area below.

9 km from Opi you meet They caught them, an important tourist centre, a point of reference for all the sporting activities of the Park and headquarters of the body that manages it. paths start from here to explore the area on foot and by bike (including e-bikes) and there is the Paco Nazionale d’Abruzzo Visitor Center which houses a museum and a small nursing zoo, where animals of the park found abandoned and injured live, which are treated and put back on track, but which cannot return to live in the wild. There are wolves, bears, otters, owls, chamois and other animals.

3. Chamois: walks in the Camosciara

From Opi, continuing in the opposite direction to Pescasseroli, then heading east, the Park is cut in two, arriving at La Camosciara Nature Reserve. After having parked in the large open space, you can choose the paths for long trekking or short walks, even on horseback. In the park, moving early in the morning and leaving the beaten track, it is easy to meet the chamoisbut also Marsican bears (harmless, read here what to do if you meet one) and some boar (ecco how to behave when you meet him). A walk suitable for everyone, including children, is the one that leads to the two waterfalls, about 2.5 km long on a paved road and a beaten path. Once you arrive at waterfall, the path stops. Spending a day here, as the locals do, is good for your health and mood.

You leave your car at the parking that near the waterfalls there are small bars that serve sandwiches, drinks and dishes. But it is also nice to bring the plunch and camp along the creek to cool off in the shade. Here the Camosciara website.

4. Wolves and deer: Lake Barrea and Wolf Wildlife Area

Continuing along the state road 83 Marsicana you arrive at Villa Barreaa fairly lively center (they hold festivals and events all summer) on the northern edge of the Lake Barrea. Here you can take walks along the river that leads to the lake, but also canoeing and horse riding along the banks. Villeta Barrea is the place of choice for deer (on the signs you read ‘Borgo dei Cervi’) that they go down to the local playground in search of food.

On the opposite side of the lake is the really suggestive village of Barrea, perched on a hill overlooking the lake inside the community of the Alto Sangro. As you will see, it is one of the most photographed places in the area. But never like theWolf Wildlife Areaa Civitella Alfedenajust across the bridge over the lake south of Villetta Barrea.

Here you can see 15-20 wolves roaming freely, some of which have been ousted from the herd and are more accustomed to contact with humans. The meeting is thrilling for adults and children, with the specimens moving up to the net that divides them from the public.

5. Daini: Goffredo’s Daini Park

From Villetta Barrea heading north, going up the Park on its eastern limit, you climb up for 8 km up to the Deer Parka playground founded and managed by the legendary Goffredo, who has set aside a large green area for fallow deer.

With a small contribution you can enter for a very interesting guided tour, approach the deer (but beware of male specimens!) e feed them straight from your hands.

With the surprise of finding himself thereand clean hands and odorless thanks to lysine, the disinfectant amino acid substance that is produced by the chamois tongue. A truly amazing experience, which we recommend because it makes children enthusiastic and you learn a lot about the workings of nature thanks to the curiosities that the local guide manages to convey.

6. Bears: Campoli and the Bear Wildlife Area

Campoli Appennino is just outside the Park, 22 km from the Forca d’Acero Pass, in Lazio (province of Frosinone). But it is worth reaching the village to experience a close encounter with the bear. The town develops in a semicircle on an elliptical sinkhole in the Comino Valley: the peculiarity is that the amphitheater that opens under the town is a wood used for Bear Wildlife Area. In addition to being able to observe the movements of the bears from the viewpoints above, we advise you to go down for a guided tour of the area: with a little patience it is quite easy to have a tete a tete with the bears that live here in the wild (always beyond the safety net). They are animals that come from complicated situations, enslaved bears, or recluses gardens of mafia bosses.

The best moments are in the morning and at sunset, when the animals come out of the refreshing shade of the wood and trot to go and drink at the springs. We happened to get acquainted with Soniaa female European bear who he accompanied us for a part of the walk.

[foto Martino De Mori]

Advertising