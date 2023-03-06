During the match between Dijon Football Côte-d’Or and Women’s Football Nîmes Métropole Gard, in Dijon, May 20, 2018. NICOLAS GOISQUE / LEMOUSTICPRODUCTION / MAXPPP

He always has his mobile phone in hand, juggling schedules and time slots in search of available land within a radius of twenty kilometers. Since he headed the Nîmes Métropole Gard (FFNMG) women’s football club in 2008, Christian Taves has always done with this reality: he uses the D system to allow the club’s 150 players to practice.

“We do as we can, but it’s difficult when we don’t have a homeexplains the manager. We carry around our equipment, the studs and the stakes in the trunk of our cars. We are always in the temporary. » The case of this club is quite symptomatic of the practice of women’s sport in France, at a time when the country boasts of organizing the Olympic and Paralympic Games displaying for the first time the “absolute parity” at the athlete level.

With fifteen teams and twenty educators training girls from the age of 6, the FFNMG concentrates all possible obstacles, struggling to find good conditions to exist. For training, the footballers have a lawn on the racecourse of Nîmes, but the situation is complicated to find approved stadiums where to play matches.

“I often say that we are the last wheel of the carriage. It is a hassle ! We happened to go and play national matches in Uzès [commune située à trente minutes de Nîmes]. We don’t even have a gym to do bodybuilding, or even receive partners. We have always been SSFs, without a fixed stage”explained Christian Taves.

“We don’t feel considered”

Latest twist to date: in January, when the senior team was preparing to play a round of 16 of the Coupe de France against Bordeaux (D1), the training ground became impassable because of the passage of wild boars ! ” I’m mad, declared the coach, Yohan Bonnet, in the regional daily Free lunch. Making us play on these grounds is disrespectful and it is even dangerous for the safety of the players. We don’t feel considered. How to prepare for high-level matches under these conditions? »

In this emergency context, the city obtained a loan from the men’s football club, Nîmes Olympique (Ligue 2). For the next five home games, the athletes will face their opponents on the annex of the Costières stadium. A solution which, in reality, only postpones the problem: this stadium is doomed to demolition. And for training the club moves to Bellegarde, twenty kilometers south of Nîmes.

