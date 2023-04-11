In the CBA playoffs, Huanglong fought against Zhejiang East Sunshine to enjoy the Asian Games venues

On the evening of April 10th, the 2022-23 season CBA playoffs started, and Zhejiang East Sunshine unlocked its new home stadium, Huanglong Stadium. In the end, with the outstanding performance of Hu Jinqiu and Sun Minghui, Zhejiang East Sunshine defeated the Shanxi men’s basketball team 103 to 81, successfully won the playoffs, and entered the quarterfinals with one foot.

After the end of the regular season in Zhuji, Zhejiang East Sunshine will officially start the Huanglong home tour in the next five years starting from the playoffs of this season. Returning to Hangzhou to fight after many years, the whole team seemed very excited. From the first quarter, they were fully fired. Quickly established a double-digit advantage, and once expanded the point difference to nearly 20 points.

Although the Shanxi men’s basketball team fought back under the leadership of former NBA player Feld and recovered some disadvantages, they were helpless, and the other players felt bad and were unable to recover from the defeat. When the fourth quarter started and the point difference was still at 20 points, there was no suspense about the outcome of the game. Zhejiang East Sunshine also changed into a rotation lineup in the last 5 minutes to train the substitute players.

In the end, Zhejiang East Sunshine scored a 22-point victory, Hu Jinqiu scored a game-high 28 points and 12 rebounds, Sun Minghui scored 25 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, and Zhu Junlong scored 15 points And a double-double of 10 rebounds. The team grabbed 68 rebounds, creating a playoff rebounding record in team history. After the game, Zhejiang East Sunshine head coach Wang Bo said that the team did a good job in offensive rebounds, which was an important reason for the victory. He hoped that the players would stay focused and not relax in the next game.

It is worth mentioning that Huanglong Gymnasium is the competition venue for the gymnastics event of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Before that, it will be the home of Zhejiang East Sunshine for the playoffs, and it can also achieve the purpose of training for the venue operation team. For the arena with a new look, Wang Bo said that whether it is the lighting, the floor, or the big screen above the head, all the facilities are great, and the fans also created a very warm atmosphere for the team. The environment is very enjoyable to play.