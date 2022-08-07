IVREA

Competitions weekend in Prague in the Czech Republic for the best Ivrea canoe club athletes engaged on the beautiful Troja basin, a competition field that has hosted world cup and world cup tests several times. Event organized with the international format of two qualifying heats, semifinal for the first forty and final for the best ten. On Saturday 30 July Lucia Pistoni in K1 women and Carolina Massarenti in C1 women gained a very difficult access to the semifinals, among the men only Tommaso Panico with an excellent first heat, the other Ivrea players were eliminated. On the following day of Sunday 31st, the excellent performance of Carolina Massarenti is to be recorded. She conquers a prestigious final in C1 women where in the end she places herself in eighth position, eliminated in the semifinals Tommaso Panico and Lucia Pistoni.

In the national field, the master athletes participated with honor in the Italian classic downhill and sprint championship in Pescantina, Verona, on the Adige river. For the Italian Master Classic Descent Championship on the 4.5 km course, Giuseppe D’Angelo, Ivrea canoa club, in K1 Over 70 ranked second behind the strong George Hager from Merano. In K1 Over 50 Stefano Minori, Ivrea canoa club, is seventh in a crowded category full of athletes with a particularly glorious sporting past. For the Italian Sprint Downhill Masters Championship on short distance the Ivrea Masters confirm the results obtained in the classic Downhill, Giuseppe D’Angelo is still second in the final K1 Over 70 and Stefano Minori seventh in K1 Over 50.

Next week, from 5 to 14 August, there will be the European Junior and Under 23 Canoe Slalom Championships in Ceske Budejovice in the Czech Republic, the four Ivrean juniors who have already participated in the home world championship at the beginning of July confirmed in the team: Michele Pistoni and Lucia Pistons in K1, Elio Maiutto and Simone Marchegiano in C1, technician Davide Monguzzi, not called Carolina Massarenti silver team in C1 in the recent world championships in Ivrea. –