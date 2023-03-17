I remember that there was a line in a popular film and television drama that was well said, as long as the conditions of the circle were said, there would be no fear. On March 17, 2023, a number of media posted on social media that the head coach Li Tie was recruiting international players under the bars, and players from multiple football clubs were taken away, including retired players, such as Chinese football star Jiao Zhe, former international footballer Kim Respectfully, Sun Shilin, Qin Sheng, and Zhu Jianrong play football in Shanghai. As netizens said, there has really been a major earthquake in Chinese football! After arresting the coach, arresting the boss, and arresting the boss to arrest the players, now only the Chinese football referees are the cleanest. The corruption in the entire football circle is too serious.

The whole incident started with the arrest of Li Tie. Why was Li Tie reported? According to folk rumors, Tian Xudong, the chairman of the Wuhan Zall Club, reported with his real name. It’s all a lot, so the evidence can be collected conclusively, and Li Tie himself is not clean, so it is natural to go in, but I didn’t expect that Li Tie is just the middle link of the entire ecological chain, so digging deep into Li Tie, not only You can find the small fish below, and you can also catch the big fish above, so as netizens said, Li Tie is the biggest contribution to Chinese football in the end!

Now the boss of the Chinese Football Association, Chen Xuyuan, is catching a big fish. This big fish is shocking enough to almost set back the work process of the entire Football Association. Then there are the secretary-general and the team leader, Liu Yi and Chen Yongliang. If there are any big figures behind, that can only wait for the investigation team’s proof.

As for Xiaoyu, Sun Shilin, Qin Sheng, Zhu Jianrong, Jin Jingdao, and several players from Shenzhen were all assisted in the investigation, and then Wu Xinghan’s rumored girlfriend reported in real name.

Many fans are wondering why Chinese football has been severely punished for betting and match-fixing more than 10 years ago. People like Lu Jun, Qi Hong, Jiang Jin and others have all gone in to demonstrate the negative teaching materials. Now there are still national football players who completely ignore their profession Ethics, laws and regulations, and taking risks are quite bold in this era of big data.

Haocai’s national football team did not qualify from Qatar, otherwise the problems of the national football team will be covered up. This time the national football team has fallen into a trough. On the whole, the slow development of Chinese football is still a problem of corruption. It’s not that there is no money to build stadiums, youth training, etc. Go abroad to exercise and provide treatment. It’s that the entire ecosystem has been polluted and making a lot of money in a short period of time is what football players want to do. I hope this time we can investigate thoroughly! Prevent a resurgence!

