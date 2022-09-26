Home Sports In the European Cup challenge between Italians Brb Ivrea fishes Perosina
In the European Cup challenge between Italians Brb Ivrea fishes Perosina

In the European Cup challenge between Italians Brb Ivrea fishes Perosina

The 2002/2023 season of Brb Ivrea starts tomorrow, Saturday 24 September. In fact, at the Salassa bowling ground, the Ivrea team champion of Italy led by confirmed coach Aldino Bellazzini will face Perosina, Perosa Argentina’s team, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Shooting Cup.

The challenge between the Italian teams will begin at 2 pm, which the draw has already faced at this point of the continental event. The two teams will have to face in order first in the relay race, then with two precision shots and then two combined shots, as many progressive and finally individual and in pairs.

The game promises to be very spectacular, not only because the two best teams in Italy are facing each other, but also because Brb Ivrea will have to pay the utmost attention to the desire for revenge of the guests, who were defeated by the Ivrea’s last May, in the final for the conquest of the Italian title. In that game, Brb Ivrea won 16-9 at the Pedavena bowling alley, in the province of Belluno.

Perosina has already passed a round of the European Cup, beating Monaco’s Monegasques, while Brb Ivrea, being the winning club of the Serie A championship, had direct access to the quarter-finals by right.

Deregibus and his teammates will have to do their best, playing with great attention and determination, to be able to win and thus have an advantage in view of the return match, scheduled for Saturday 8 October in Val Chisone, where Brb Ivrea will have to expect another battle. –

