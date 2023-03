So the assistant coach Massimo Galli at the end of the match that saw Bertram Derthona beat Tezenis Verona: “We controlled the game for two thirds, then in the last quarter Verona, with a defense made up of systematic changes that put sand in the gears, she was good to get back into the race. In the final some plays allowed us to bring home two points which allow us to keep third place in the standings and give us great confidence for the two consecutive away games we will have to face”.