Two days later it will be the turn of Strambinese and Montanaro The framework of the tests of the seven teams, divided into two groups

IVREA

Holidays now running out not even for the seven Canavese sisters in the First category: four are included in group B, Banchette Ivrea, Montanaro, Strambinese 1924 and Vischese and three in C, Aglié Valle Sacra, Bosconerese and Mappanese.

The first team to return to training will be relegated Banchette Ivrea, with the new coach Marco Girelli (last year at the Aosta Valley of Saint Vincent Châtillon) who will begin on Tuesday 16 August to make the team understand his game concepts. The Banquet team has already established some important tests in view of the championship: on Saturday 20th the first outing with Chiavazzese, then on Thursday 25th challenge with Quincitava and on Saturday 27th a friendly match with the Biellese of Ceversama. The last test before the season debut in the Piedmont Cup against Strambinese 1924 will be on Wednesday 31 August against Valchiusella, newly promoted to the Second category.

On the other hand, two Canavese women will begin preparation on Thursday 18 August, while the same number will resume on Wednesday 24 August. Starting from the two teams that will return to work on Thursday 18 August, we find the Montanaro and the Strambinese 1924. The Montanarese Gialloblu currently have only one friendly scheduled, Saturday 26 August against Colleretto, while the schedule of the Strambinesi blues is more dense. In the second year on the bench of the Strambinese 1924, mister Mario Pesce will resume training in Samone and in preparation for the first official match of the season, in the Piedmont Cup, he will play four friendlies: it will start on Sunday 21 August against Quincitava, it will then continue on Friday 26 when Mendo and his companions will meet with the Valchiusella, two days before the match against Rivarolese, with the various Gillone and Giacoletto who will face their past in the grenade. Still on the subject of grenade, Strambinese who on Wednesday 31 August will face another formation from the grenade jersey, that is the newly relegated Sportiva Nolese.

Turning instead to the two teams that will start on Wednesday 24 August, Agliè Sacred Valley and Mappanese have already planned the training sessions and the friendly tests. The newly promoted alladiesi will make their first outing on Sunday 28, on the occasion of the Francesco Foti Memorial on the excellent grassy surface of Albiano d’Ivrea. The opponents of the alladiese team will be Ivrea and the Trino, with hostilities beginning at 5 pm. The order of the challenges will be officially decided in the next few days. Saturday 3 September instead, it will be the turn of the friendly match with the newborn Bajo La Serra (merger between Bajo Dora and La Serra), Wednesday 7 instead derby with Vallorco. After the debut in the league, Sunday 11 September, last friendly on Wednesday 14 September, at Bassanino di Cigliano, against the Vercelli team led by the former Bosconerese coach Mario Gaudino. Mappanese will make the first test on Sunday 28 with Cenisia, then on Thursday 1 September against Beiborg Torino and on Sunday 4 September against Dorina Torino.

Between the couple Strambinese 1924 and Montanaro and Agliè Valle Sacra and Mappanese, they are placed vischee and Bosconerese. The Basso Canavesani viscoes will resume putting fuel into the engine from Monday 22nd, not at Stefano Acotto, but on the pitch of Montalenghe. Mister Cavaliere will be able to see the team at work for the first time on Wednesday 24th in an already conclusive test against Ivrea. On Sunday 28th, at the Stefano Acotto di Vische, the Ettore Rege memorial will take place and the hosts of the Vischese will challenge the Quincitava of the former Capussella and February (among the Viscoese it will instead be the first time as ex for Ceria, in addition to the young Conta, Micheletto and Lago) and the Vallorco. Last friendly on Thursday 8 September against the newly promoted Colleretto promotion. The next day of the Vischese, Tuesday 23 August, it will be the turn of the Bosconerese. In the next few days, the upper Canavese yellow and blue of the new coach Francesco Parisi will decide on the pre-season friendly matches. –

Loris Ponsetto