The first round of the World Cup group stage AFC 6 teams 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses

In the early morning of November 25th, Beijing time, the 2022 Qatar World Cup ended the first round of the group stage. The 6 AFC teams achieved 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses, and scored 7 points, setting the best record in the history of an AFC team in the first round of the World Cup group stage. Previously, in the first round of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the first round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the AFC teams achieved 2 wins, 2 losses and 2 wins and 3 losses respectively.

A total of 6 AFC teams participated in this World Cup, including Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, which joined the AFC in 2005, setting a record high. It is worth mentioning that the excellent performances of the six AFC teams in the first round of the group stage of this World Cup are not only reflected in the points, but also in the quality – the results of winning and tying are against the world‘s top teams obtained when.

Both Saudi Arabia and Japan beat strong teams

In more than a day, Saudi Arabia and Japan beat Argentina and Germany 2:1 one after another. The process of the two games was exactly the same: in the first half, both the Saudi Arabian team and the Japanese team were suppressed by strong opponents and conceded a goal first; To achieve overtake.

On the evening of the 23rd Beijing time, after the Japanese team defeated the German team, the Japanese team coach Moriyasu said that the Japanese team wanted to play more offensively at the beginning, but the German team is very strong, so the Japanese team needs to stick to defense and seize Opportunity to fight back. “This (victory) was a huge surprise and we’ve also seen Saudi Arabia beat Argentina – the AFC team has reached world level,” he said.

Since entering the World Cup finals for the first time in 1998, the progress of the Japanese team is obvious to all. In the last three World Cups, they have entered the top 16 twice, and the team has 20 players playing in the European League. It should be said that insisting on cultivating youth training and constantly learning from European football is an important reason for the progress of Japanese football in the past 30 years. After winning the first game, the Japanese team’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup have greatly increased.

The situation of the Saudi Arabian team is different from that of the Japanese team. All 26 players play in their own leagues. However, the Riyadh Crescent Football Club in the country has won the AFC Champions League trophy twice in the past 3 years and twice in the Club World Cup. Breaking into the semi-finals, the strength of many local players should not be underestimated. It can be seen that if the national football league can be fully developed, it can still play a huge role in supporting the national team. Next, the Saudi Arabian team will play against Poland and Mexico respectively. It will be difficult to win, but the performance of the Saudi Arabian team is worth looking forward to.

South Korea draw with South American powerhouses

In the World Cup in Russia four years ago, the South Korean team defeated the German team 2-0 in the final round of the group stage, keeping their opponents out of the round of 16. Today, although the team’s main player Sun Xingmin is injured, the South Korean team still has high expectations from the fans. On the evening of November 24th, Beijing time, in the first round match of Group H of the World Cup in Qatar, the Korean team drew 0-0 with the South American powerhouse Uruguay. The Korean team played confidently and calmly throughout the game, showing the strength of the AFC team .

The first half of the game between the South Korean team and the Uruguay team was open and close, with rapid offensive and defensive transitions and fierce physical confrontations. The South Korean team had 50.3% possession of the ball in the first half. Both sides had chances in the second half, but they failed to take advantage of them. The South Korean team united as one, and used tenacious defense to keep the goal clean. Son Heung-min, who suffered four fractures near his eye, played the whole field wearing a mask. “I will go all out and do my best in my position.” Before the game, Sun Xingmin said that he would repay the fans who cared about him with good performance. Although not at his best, Son Xingmin still poses a great threat to the Uruguayan team, and his efforts have also inspired the team.

1 point in the first game is an acceptable result for the South Korean team. Next, South Korea will face Ghana and Portugal. In this group, the South Korean team has shown its strength. As Son Heung-min continues to improve his form in the game, the South Korean team is expected to make waves in Group H.

Qatar, Iran and Australia lose opener

In the first round of the World Cup group stage, Qatar, Iran and Australia were all defeated. Qatar lost to Ecuador 0:2, becoming the first host team to lose in the World Cup opener. Judging from the performance on the field, there is a gap between this team and its opponents from South America in terms of background and experience.

The Iranian team and the Australian team lost to the world‘s top teams England and France respectively, but their performances on the field were remarkable: the Iranian team played very tenaciously in a situation where they were behind by a large score, and they pulled back two goals in the second half. The ball; the Australian team played back and forth with the French team. Goodwin scored the opponent’s goal first, and then Jackson Owen’s expected equalizer ball was ejected by the opponent’s goal frame. For the Iranian team and the Australian team, losing to the strongest opponent in the group in the first round is acceptable, and the two teams still have a chance to qualify.

In the world rankings before the World Cup, the Iranian team ranked 20th in the AFC, followed by the Japanese team at the 24th, the South Korean team at the 28th, and the 30th. Eighth-placed Australia, fiftieth-placed Qatar and fifty-first Saudi Arabia. Of the 32 participating teams, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are ranked just above Ghana in the world. In the World Cup, the game scenes and results are not directly related to the world rankings. With efforts to catch up in recent years, the gap between the AFC teams and the world‘s top teams is gradually narrowing. The World Cup group stage is still going on, and I look forward to the AFC teams bringing more surprises to the fans.