In the footsteps of Nečas and Jiříček! The son of the three-time world champion hears both advice and criticism at home
Sports

by admin
The proud dad is understandably keeping a close eye on how his son is doing. When there is a chance, he willingly gives advice, he can also be critical. “But certainly not the way dad was to me. I think he might not be able to do it then. So I give him advice, but he has to navigate hockey life on his own,” says Vlasák the elder.

He has experience to share, so the junior gets a lot of useful advice. “He knows clouds of coaches, one will like him, another will shout at him, he will take him more, others maybe less,” he does not hide what the son of the former national team can encounter.

Hockey show Příklep with Pilsen sports manager Tomáš VlasákVideo: Sport.cz

In Mladá Boleslav, he moves up the hockey ladder and makes his dad happy. “He made it to the top 20 for the first time. Then he came back and tore the ligament in his ankle and chipped his fibula in the first game. But he should be able to finish the summer training and I hope that he will flirt with the Chance league,” says dad Vlasák.

Mladá Boleslav will have a big problem in the summer, says a journalist in the Příklep showVideo: Sport.cz

He can appreciate his son’s game mindset. “That’s an advantage, that can’t be taught, he has game vision, reading. Sometimes I wonder how he could see a player there,” he names one of Vlasák junior’s strengths. “On the other hand, he needs to get stronger. He has grown a lot, but he hasn’t had time to put on muscle. He needs to gain strength and then he will take a step forward,” he believes.

He also watches with joy how his son puts himself in his body and adds to himself. “It is clear to him that just training is not enough. He has to do extra things, hone his shooting. “I hope he understood,” says the Pilsen sports manager. He also advised his son not to go abroad to gather hockey experience in his youth.

“He had the option to leave, but I told him to stay here. A lot of boys who played at home made it to the highest levels,” Vlasák Sr. is clear, citing David Jiříček and Martin Nečas as examples. “From here, too, they got into big hockey. It’s always up to the boy himself how willing he is to work hard and follow your dream.”

You can see what else was heard in the Příklep program with the sports manager of the Pilsen extra-league club Tomáš Vlasák in the video.

