On September 13, Beijing time, the Chinese Super League will usher in the first Guangzhou Derby of the season. A pair of brothers and sisters will fight each other in Yuexiu Mountain Stadium. However, relative to the outcome of the game, how to stay in the Chinese Super League and how to survive is probably the most meaningful topic for today’s Guangzhou football. The return of Li Weifeng shows the outside world that the Guangzhou state-owned enterprise consortium does not seem to be far away from the Guangzhou City team, and for the Guangzhou team, after the coaching bonus brought by Zheng Zhi’s class, 2 points in 4 games, let the fans again The harsh reality must be re-faced.

The fans’ once goal feast

Compared with the Shanghai Derby, the Guangzhou Derby has been gentle and tolerant from the very beginning. Guangzhou R&F got involved in football a year later, and it is said that Tension was “bewitched” by Xu Jiayin. Perhaps it is precisely because the two club owners have a good personal relationship, Guangzhou’s German comparison is more concentrated on the technical and tactical level, and there is little war of words. Guangzhou Evergrande’s dominance in Chinese football is unshakable, and Guangzhou R&F is also willing to play the “wingman” beside the Asian king. In the 2014 season, the competition between the two teams in the same city reached its peak. At the end of the season, the Guangzhou team won the throne, and the Guangzhou City team also played the AFC Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

On the stage of the Chinese Super League, almost every time the two teams meet, they can score an earth-shattering score and score like a numb, making the audience hooked. The two teams played against each other twice in the league last season, with no winners or losers. The first leg drew 2-2 and the second leg ended 3-3. 10 goals in two games is not the most goals scored in the Guangzhou Derby in a single season. In the Guangzhou Derby in the 2018 season, Guangzhou City won 5-4 away in the first round, and back at home Yuexiu Mountain lost 2-4 to the opponent, scoring in two rounds. The number of balls is as high as 15, which makes Guangzhou fans have enough “goal addiction”.

9 goals in a single game, creating a scoring record for the Guangzhou Derby. In addition to this 5-4, in the 2017 FA Cup, the Guangzhou team swept the opponent 7-2, and the number of goals in a single game also reached 9 indivual.

Survival becomes the first priority

With the gradual disappearance of Jinyuan football, this season’s Guangzhou Derby has completely changed its flavor. Compared with winning or losing on the field, how to survive is the first priority for the team to consider.

Guangzhou team has finished 17 rounds this season, with 3 wins, 2 draws and 12 losses. Although there is only 1 point gap away from the Cangzhou Lions in front of them, the team has limited investment and lack of foreign aid. No one can make a final decision at the critical moment. The short-term dividend brought by Zheng Zhi’s return has been exhausted with the recent two losses and one draw in the league. If Guangzhou City cannot take all three points against the city rival Guangzhou City in this game, the Guangzhou team will usher in a deadly rival in the next two rounds. Shandong Taishan and Beijing Guoan’s “thumping”.

Compared with Guangzhou City, which is closer to completing the share reform, the Guangzhou team’s share reform has not yet started. Before obtaining a suitable offer, Xu Jiayin would rather support the team independently. However, the annual investment of 15 million is equivalent to doing a dojo in a snail shell. It is difficult to use Zheng Zhi’s personal charm to attract old brothers to invest. It is also difficult to be a long-term solution.

Despite the huge pressure on the team to avoid relegation, Professor Xu still failed to bring a foreign aid to the team on the offensive line for the second transfer, and the overall financial situation of Evergrande Group is even more worrying, and Evergrande Automobile has been delayed in realizing it. Mass production and listing, the Evergrande football field was first released from the transfer agreement, and then the price was reduced by 3.6 billion “back to the furnace” for transfer, all of which made the outside world worried about the future of the Guangzhou team. Even if the relegation can be finally completed, how the Guangzhou team will continue to operate in the future may be a headache.

Guangzhou City ushered in a life-and-death battle for relegation ahead of schedule

Compared with the Guangzhou team, although Guangzhou City has not yet completed the share reform, it has at least taken an important step on the road of share reform. Li Weifeng was able to stand up at a critical moment, which shows that the Guangzhou state-owned enterprise consortium did not abandon the Guangzhou City team. Gradually began to master the team’s “speaking power”. According to the previous design, after Guangzhou City completed the shareholding reform, Li Weifeng will enter the club as a representative of the management and be responsible for the management of the team.

Li Weifeng’s first show after taking office was a 2-0 victory over the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, which was the first real victory of the season. The team’s “thigh” Guillermé returned last season and performed well. He and another foreign aid, Cardona, are considered to be the team’s best hope for breaking through. The immediate problem that needs to be solved urgently is the lack of physical fitness of the players. In the first half of the season, the team was very emotional, the training was not systematic enough, and the physical fitness of the players could not reach the standard.

After defeating the Jinmen Tigers, the Guangzhou City team’s points reached 6 points. If they can win the city’s rival Guangzhou team at home this round, Guangzhou City can seize the last hope of relegation. If they lose to the Guangzhou team, Guangzhou City can basically lock a relegation spot in advance.

“Lost the car to protect the handsome” plan may be difficult to implement

To live or to die is a question, but for Guangzhou football, this question is likely to have only one answer this year. Based on the analysis of the current comprehensive strength of each club, people in the industry generally believe that the two Guangzhou teams have little hope of relegation at the same time. Before this derby, Guangzhou media and fans were also discussing whether they should “lose the car and protect the coach”, first ensure that one family can break through the relegation zone and keep the spark of Guangzhou football. This is of course an extreme solution that can be planned, but how to define “car” and “handsome”, who to lose and who to protect, at the practical level, I am afraid it is difficult to produce a unified answer.

The match between Guangzhou City and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers was Li Weifeng’s first show as the coach of Guangzhou City team. Zheng Zhi made a special trip to Yuexiu Mountain Stadium and watched the whole process of the match in the box. . In the battle of the Allure City, the outcome will be decided, but also life and death, Zheng Zhi knows that.

It is worth mentioning that Zheng Zhi also has a parent who is a player in the Guangzhou City echelon. His son is currently playing in the Guangzhou City U15 echelon. The same team also has a teammate whose father is also the coach of the Guangzhou team, Huang Bowen.

