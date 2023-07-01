in the heart of the peloton” — Sportellate.it

We watched the Netflix documentary, waiting for the new edition of the Tour.

Road cycling is historically a sport boring and not very televised. Enthusiasts know this and not only make no secret of it, but also of the shrewd self-irony: cycling is often seen as an “old man” sport even by the most true enthusiasts, self-elected umarell as a sofa in contemplation of a building site continuously under construction. However, in recent years two-wheelers have been undertaking a slow but progressive process of renewal and experimentation, both in terms of racing (short routes or on particular tracks) and in terms of communication. Cycling needs to sell itself better: in this sense it arrives Tour de France: in the heart of the pelotondocumentary in 8 episodes on the Grand Boucle produced by ASO (Amaury Sports Organisation, the Tour organizer) in collaboration with France Télévisions and distributed by Netflix.

Il docufilmed during the 2022 Tour, was presented as the cycling version of Drive to Survive (documentary on Formula 1), with the same goal of revitalizing the movement and finding new fans all over the world. To do this, the production had access to the behind the scenes of 7 teams, followed by the production crew since the preparation of the Tour: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers , Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

The episodes alternate with interviews, clips from the race, behind the scenes and overviews of the places travelled; the hope is to bring as many people closer to cycling. If they have succeeded, only time will tell; in this piece we would rather try to return the impressions offered by the vision with a glossary of words given by the race. Names, places, riders, teams: no, it’s not Christmas and you’re not playing classic table fun with your uncles, but perhaps the experience is getting closer.

A come Alpe d’Huez: it is the quintessential mountain of the Tour, with its epic hairpin bends thronging with fans every sprint that is climbed. Every corner has its juncture (for example, there’s the Dutch corner), every point exudes adrenaline, so much so that Rod Ellingworth, sporting director of INEOS, says that there is the risk of running out of petrol immediately. Tom Pidcock wins, a young rider from the English team with a bright future.

B come Ball: it is the image to which Pidcock is associated, in the descent that precedes the climb

to the Alpe. Born in 1999, coming from mountain biking and cyclocross and among the best in the group in driving the

half, launches at over 100 km/h in a scene that is already an instant classic. like a bullet.

C come Die: i.e. drilling. Many puncture on the pavé, in the fifth stage, the one that reproduces the Paris-

Roubaix. What emerges is the desperation of riders who risk losing sacrifices on unusual terrain for the Tour, which is not tackled every year, but which is unknown and could change the fate of the general classification.

Instead, ironically, it is the stage that is theoretically least dangerous for the wheels to claim victims.

D come Domestic: follower, helper. This figure tries to make room for himself in the narration (and being the most literary it is also simple) but collides with the reality of the facts, which sees excellent riders being placed in the background compared to super-captains, not without grumbling.

And how traffic jam: No translations are needed here. It’s exactly what you can imagine, that’s enough

just transfer it from a highway of your choice in August 15th to the last 3 kilometers of a sprint stage.

There are fewer car horns, but no less abuse.

F come Rub: that is to push, elbow. It is, you will agree, the consequence of the emboutilage between people who

they do not bring a four-wheeled vehicle, especially if in groups of over 150 runners.

G come Grain, Col you. Considered by many to be a crucial junction in cycling in recent years, that’s where

we discovered the humanity of a superhero, Tadej Pogacar: not so much in losing more than 3 minutes in the

against the opponent Vingegaard, as well as responding continuously to all requests

precedents of the Dane and Roglic, who have locked him up perfectly in their mousetrap. As

beat Pogi? Simple: wear it out and pray.

H come You won’t tell me: aka a missed opportunity for screenwriters. In the descent before the ascent of the

Pyrenees, the last asperity of the Tour, Pogacar slips. Vingegaard is waiting for him and holds out his hand.

Remarkably, this scene does not appear in the series, while a skid appears barely

precedent of Danish. Why?

Parents, this is a prime example of true sportsmanship. Show this to your kids. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard waits for Tadej Pogačar after he crashed on the descent of the Spandelles. Fair play. Pure class.pic.twitter.com/vyE0bSwy1h#TDF2022 — alden (@aldentanaka) July 21, 2022

I come INEOS: the team par excellence, the one that has set an organizational and performance standard

over the past fifteen years. It is, together with Jumbo-Visma, the best of those followed by the cameras, the most accustomed to being in the spotlight. For this and more, it is the team that comes out better than all: more

measured, more balanced, intelligent. INEOS executives disappear in the structure, it is also difficult

remember their names, with the exception of Steve Cummings (but only because he has recently retired).

J come Jakobsen, Fabio: Quick-Step’s Dutch sprinter is one of the most authentic characters in the series. Showing his horrific crash at the 2020 Tour de Pologne in the first episode helps viewers immediately empathize with him, as well as show the dangers of a sport that is too little talked about in these terms. He also excites the scene on the top of Hautacam in which he makes an inhuman effort to get back within the maximum time: we don’t say it, but the tears of teammate Sénéchal. But J (double, in this case) also as Julen Jurdie, sports director of AG2R Citroën, one of the two French teams on the World Tour. Jurdie strips himself physically and humanly, showing us respectively the atlas of his tattoos, all related to cycling ( maps, monuments, lists: there’s everything) but also the most vulnerable aspect of his work, which keeps him away from his son for so long.

L how Lampart, Yves: the first yellow jersey of the Tour, which he almost skipped over. He could have dedicated more to him

space, but perhaps, like other victories, his was almost incidental to the narrative.

M come Madiot, Mark: again, double. He is the general manager of Groupama-FDJ, the other team

Frenchman of the World Tour. You look at him and he seems like a transalpine Martufello, but in the course of the episodes

emerges (perhaps too much) a temperate and navigated figure, capable of managing the ups and downs of a team

young and on which the French focus so much. Always calm, never out of speed, he puts boundless trust in the talent of young people, so much so that he clearly prefers Gaudu to Pinot (something that is seen almost as a

sacrilege): he is demonstrating it by building a fresh and very young team, even in an unusual way

for cycling.

N come Niermann, Grischa: historic sports director of Jumbo-Visma, he has to manage a group of

phenomena. She does it firmly, without raising too much tone, also giving a certain freedom to his.

Or like O’Connor, Ben: his Tour is more than forgettable. He retires in the middle of the race, but following his story closely helps – especially novices – to perceive what a rider who decides to leave the Tour goes through: the frustration in leaving the classification, the emergence of physical problems, the alternative ways. And then, goodbye. From the outside, everything seems “faster”.

P come Dust: it’s the dust of the pavé, a dense cloud that rises and envelops the runners. Jumbo-Visma ends up in the dust, risking throwing away a season just five days after the start of the Grand Boucle, but manages to limit the damage. It will be essential.

Q come Quintana, Nairo: his team, Arkéa-Samsic, is not among the protagonists of the Tour, but he is not

practically never sees in pictures (with the exception of a few fleeting appearances). “Correction” due to subsequent disqualification? Maybe.

R come Roglic, Primoz: because there are no small roles, only small actors. The role of Roglic, in

documentary as well as in the Tour, it is capitalized: in a few scenes its authenticity emerges, its repulsion to the pre-printed script. The way he makes himself available for Vingegaard, precisely in the Col du Granon stage, is commendable to say the least.

S come Sadistic: this is how Geraint Thomas, one of the wisest people in the group, defines the business

professional cycling. He does so at the end of a chat with one of his sporting directors about pain, which

at his age (36 last year) they emerge more and more. After a few moments, his wife, Sarah (with whom

has a sincere and tender relationship, even if she doesn’t want to see the races anymore) sends him a message: when you were in middle school Vingegaard and Pogacar weren’t born yet. G smiles proudly.

T come Thibaut Pinot: for once we allow ourselves the luxury of inverting name and surname, because for i

French the relationship with their champion is something visceral, familiar. It is theirs because it is intimately

French in the way of running, especially in defeat. On the one hand he got into character,

on the other he feels an irreparable melancholy: I think I’m getting more love than I deserve, he says at one point. We follow him to his farm, where he feels at home. He will be working on it full-time from November when he retires.

U come UAE Team Emirates: what is missing in this series to make the leap in quality? their presence. Not

on the other hand, God forbid: only for Tadej Pogacar. UAE’s absence from the followed teams enables

Pogacar to be the perfect villain of this story, always on the other side of the fence, always

in the shadows, even if he punctually breaks the fourth wall and teases now Vingegaard, now Van Aert, now Thomas. Omnipresent, but always with discretion.

V come Vingegaard, Jonas: Vingo is just like that tone-deaf cousin of yours who lives in Northern Europe and works in electronic music, or perhaps on the board of directors of some big tech: obnoxious, annoying, cumbersome but very strong. With his English from the flat and pre-set inflection he gives an even more robotic impression. He is edgy towards his teammates, he wants the maximum and more from everyone, but then he reciprocates with the same coin.

W come WoutVanAertall together, without compromises and half terms: he is always the protagonist.

Flown? He’s there, fighting against Jakobsen and Philipsen. Pave? He is the one who saves the day, and in retrospect Tour and

season, by Vingegaard and Jumbo. Mountains? He’s still there, after going on the run, setting the pace

Vingegaard. He is the voice of rationality, the talking cricket of cycling, even in interviews. What more do you want to tell him? We have already said so much about him, it is difficult to say everything. In recent days, however, WoutVanAert has had to object to the documentary: “It is quite disturbing to see that the documentary contains non-existent stories. […] Jonas and I are best friends.” Come on, Wout, this is too much even for you.

And eat Youngsters: young people, the heart of modern cycling, the absolute protagonists. In the Tour they emerge

several: their willingness to turn their lives upside down to adapt to the demands of cycling stands out, such as

Neilson Powless, who moves with his girlfriend Frances to France. They are often spontaneous guys, like

Jasper Philipsen, the Alpecin-Fenix ​​sprinter: he’s a bit clumsy, and takes everything lightly, so much so that

be renamed by companions Jasper disaster; this does not go down well with his team manager, Christopher

Roodhooft, too serious a guy. In the end, the meeting between these two personalities.

Z come…Zut! We don’t translate this, we leave it up to you to search.

