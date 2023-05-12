In the investigation of the “barbouzeries” around the PSG, new indictment of a police officer

Qatari president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, March 19, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The drawer spy case around Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and its Qatari president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, is experiencing a new legal development. According to our information and as confirmed by a judicial source, a police officer was indicted on Thursday, May 11, for “misappropriation of national defense secrets by his depositary, breach of professional secrecy and misappropriation of the purpose of data processing of a personal nature “in the context of the judicial investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office, in the fall of 2022, against the Franco-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane and the former anti-terrorist policeman who became an employee of the Parisian club, Malik Nait-Liman . He was placed under judicial supervision.

Placed on telephone tapping and targeted by a search in October 2021 at his home and workplace, this police officer is mentioned several times in the summary report of the investigation drawn up by the police officers of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI ) and the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) dated September 29, 2022, as part of a preliminary investigation on several criminal acts.

The words used in their synthesis by the investigators are strong: “Compromise of national defense secrecy”, “breach of professional secrecy”, “invasion of privacy”, « vol », “diversion of the purpose of the processing of personal data”, ” Bribery “, “Assistance with the illegal entry and stay of a foreigner in France committed in an organized gang”.

A “friend” of Malik Nait-Liman

The police officer in question was assigned at the time of the alleged facts to the central territorial intelligence service (SCRT), linked to the central directorate of public security of the Ministry of the Interior. The policeman is presented by the investigators as a « ami » by Malik Nait-Liman. The latter had been hired in 2018 as “supporter referent” by PSG.

In exchange for “illegitimate research” and of “consultation of professional files” , this police officer would have benefited, according to the investigators, from places in the VIP square of the Parc des Princes after having been approached, in 2019, by Mr. Nait-Liman, at the request of Mr. Benabderrahmane. The latter would then have been in search of “reports on an investigation for theft and fraud” in which the wife of the Qatari ambassador in Washington would have been the ” victim “.

Presented as a “performer” by the investigators, this police officer would also have been asked by the Benabderrahmane-Nait-Liman duo to retrieve minutes on the Carlos Ghosn-Rachida Dati affair, as well as to seek information in connection with Adel Aref, director of cabinet of the President Al-Khelaïfi at PSG, a time in disgrace and a civil party in the ongoing criminal proceedings.

