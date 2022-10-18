Original title: The last round of the group stage against the previous champion (quote)

U17 women’s football should put down the burden and stand on the fight (theme)

China Sports News reporter Xu Zefan

On October 18th, Beijing time, the final round of the group stage of Group C of the 2022 U17 Women’s World Cup will begin. The Chinese team will face the last champion Spain. In the case that only by defeating the opponent can advance, the Chinese team should put down the burden and fight hard for the opponent.

At present, the 4 teams in Group C have a record of 1 win and 1 loss with 3 points. The Chinese team is temporarily ranked at the bottom of the group due to the lack of goal difference. The overall performance of the Chinese team in the first two games was remarkable. In the first round against the last runner-up Mexico, although most of the players in the team were on the stage of international competitions for the first time, the Chinese team effectively curbed the display of the individual abilities of the Mexican players through active fighting and running. Showed better integrity and won 2-1. The players in this game actively fought and showed a strong desire to win.

In the second game of the group stage, the Chinese team played against the Colombian team. Although they lost 0-2 to their opponents, the players were not discouraged after falling behind and created many good scoring opportunities, but unfortunately they failed to grasp them. Qiao Ruiqi had a single-handed chance, and Wu Yejia, Sun Yajie, and Zhang Hongpin’s shots were also quite threatening. As the head coach Wang Anzhi said after the game: “We played energetically throughout the game and created more opportunities. But it is obvious that the Colombian team is more mature than us, has more experience in the game, and grasps opportunities. more capable.”

Facing opponents with rich experience in the game, the problems exposed by the Chinese team are very worthy of attention. Colombian striker Linda Caicedo scored two goals in the game. The Chinese team conceded two goals because the defenders were attracted by the football and neglected to mark the opponent’s key players.

Next, facing the last champion Spain team, the Chinese team should put down the burden and fight hard for the opponent. In the latest FIFA world rankings, the Spanish women’s senior team ranked sixth in the world. In August this year, Spain’s U20 women’s football team won the U20 Women’s World Cup. Spain’s U17 women’s football team is the last champion of the U17 Women’s World Cup. In the U17 Women’s European Cup held in May this year, Spain lost to Germany on penalties in the final and finished runner-up.

In this tournament, the Spanish team basically extended the team that won the European Cup runner-up in May. Many players in the team have entered the La Liga first team and are recognized as the strongest team in Group C. However, the Spanish team’s progress in the group stage was also relatively bumpy. In the first game, they defeated Colombia 1-0 and lost to Mexico 1-2 in the second game, ranking third in the group.

After the match with Colombia, many players of the Chinese team were sad and weeping. Coach Wang Anzhi comforted everyone, not to be discouraged by the loss of a game, and hope that everyone will adjust their mentality. The match with the Spanish team is about whether they can qualify. For the Chinese team, it is particularly important to show a spirit of facing difficulties and high spirits based on hard work.