In the middle of the game, Popovich asked the public to stop booing Leonard

Gregg Popovich, coach of the San Antonio Spurs, made headlines on Wednesday night during his team’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. In a bold move, Popovich took the microphone and asked the crowd to stop booing the Clippers players, including Kawhi Leonard, who had a significant impact on the game.

The Spurs ultimately lost the match 109-102, with Leonard contributing 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists to the Clippers’ victory. It was a tough night for the Spurs, who are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 3-12 and ten consecutive losses.

The incident highlighted the strained relationship between Leonard and the Spurs fans, as the player left the franchise in 2018 to join the Raptors. Since then, he has been considered an “enemy” by many Spurs supporters.

In addition to Leonard, James Harden also faced hostility from the crowd, scoring 16 points with six rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers. On the Spurs’ side, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama stood out with an impressive performance, contributing 22 points, fifteen rebounds, and three assists despite the team’s loss.

The Clippers are now celebrating their third consecutive victory in the NBA, while the Spurs are looking to turn their season around after a challenging start. Popovich’s decision to address the crowd’s behavior demonstrates his commitment to sportsmanship and respect in the game, despite the intense rivalry between the two teams.

Share this: Facebook

X

