in the midst of the “Galtier affair”, PSG beats its Lensois dolphin and gets closer to the title

Kylian Mbappé scored the first goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 victory over Lens at the Parc des Princes on April 15, 2023. MICHEL EULER / AP

At the end of a burning week off the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Christophe Galtier will be able to breathe. At least temporarily. The affair which splashes the Parisian coach, accused of having made racist remarks when he was in post at OGC Nice during the 2021-2022 season, is not about to settle, the work of justice investigation just beginning. On the sporting level, on the other hand, the sky has cleared up: after its victory (3-1), Saturday April 15, over RC Lens, at the Parc des Princes, the capital club is heading straight for the title of champion of France.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, defends himself after accusations of racist comments against him

At a press conference, Christophe Galtier recalled the importance of this meeting – and of this success – despite the context:

“I was very determined, focused on the game. Each time I found myself on the pitch this week, I was focused on preparing for the match, just like my players. It was a turning point in the championship. »

The technician, who must have been satisfied to see that his name was not whistled by the fans at the start of the match, knew that a victory for RC Lens could have revived the end of the Ligue 1 season.

On Friday, he confided in having “refugee in work” to best meet the deadline. The victory of the Sang et Or (3-1) in the first leg, the 1is January, had marked the spirits and revealed the faults of his team. For the first time since his arrival on the bench of the club, Christophe Galtier had experienced defeat. In the weeks following this first setback, Paris lost seven games, including two in a row, at home, before the meeting on Saturday.

Lens cracks in ten minutes

Unfortunately for the suspense, this shock at the top of Ligue 1 quickly experienced a turning point with the expulsion of Lensois midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, whose crampon mark must still swell the right leg of Achraf Hakimi (19e).

Before this red card, the Sang et Or were however the most prominent. Sharper, smarter in construction, more dangerous too. From the 2e minute, the PSG goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, had to get out of the big game to repel a header from Abdul Samed.

At ten against eleven, Lens still held out for a few minutes. Before cracking. The most consistent team, the one that plays best together, may not be the one that won tonight and reigns over Ligue 1. But PSG are lucky to have rare talents in their ranks. , capable of making a difference on a stroke of genius. Like Kylian Mbappé.

You have 50.97% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.