In the national team he suffers from the Bayern lobby

Gündogan excels under coach Josep Guardiola, but he has a hard time in the German national team – also because of the influence of the Bayern players. And then there is the story five years ago with Turkish President Erdogan.

Will you only understand what Ilkay Gündogan could have been worth when he is no longer willing to play for Germany? Getty

Sometimes it takes a while, maybe even years, for tolerant characters to break out and formulate what is on their minds. For Ilkay Gündogan, the German national soccer player from Manchester City, this point came in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.