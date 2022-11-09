Original title: The foreign aid policy of the Volleyball Super League in the new season is relaxed (quote)

13 foreign players will help the five teams compete for good results (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League will be unveiled tomorrow. With the relaxation of the foreign aid policy of the Volleyball Super League this season, a total of 13 foreign aids have been introduced into five teams. Among them, the Shenzhen women’s volleyball team has introduced the most six foreign aids, and all of them have joined the team for joint training.

Last season, as a newcomer to the Volleyball Super League, the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team won the eighth place through internal and external references. This season, the Shenzhen team started the introduction of domestic and foreign aid early. In the end, six foreign aids from four countries successfully arrived in China, including the main striker Kolisula from Serbia, the free man Mirojevic and the setter Jaksic, as well as Ukraine’s main striker Bichenko, Azerbaijan Deputy striker Kirillyuko and the renewed contract last season played for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s setter Dayana Boskovic.

In addition, the Beijing women’s volleyball team has also restarted the signing strategy this season, introducing Bulgarian deputy attacker Vuckova, Cuban setter Casanova and Serbian main attacker Lazovic. As the traditional powerhouses of the Women’s Volleyball Super League, both Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team and Shanghai Women’s Volleyball Team have introduced only one foreign aid this season: Tianjin team renewed the contract with Turkey’s excellent setter Vargas last season, and Shanghai team signed a new contract with Mexico’s main striker Buzzard. ricio. It is worth mentioning that the Shandong women’s volleyball team has also enabled foreign aid this season, signing Bulgarian main striker Labadeeva and Cuban setter Cleger.

The five teams with foreign aid are undoubtedly the favorites to win the Women’s Volleyball Super League this season, but the strength of many “all-China” teams, including the veteran powerhouse Jiangsu team, should not be underestimated. In the first stage of the Group B game, only the Shanghai team has a foreign aid among the seven teams, and the wonderful performance of more foreign aids needs to be gradually presented in front of the fans as the Volleyball Super League progresses.