Doubts about Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard’s performances have been responded to by his team Jumbo-Visma by announcing that the Danish cyclist has undergone four anti-doping tests in the last two days. He was tested according to his team even an hour before the start of today’s royal 17th stage, in which he significantly outpaced his Slovenian rival Tadej Pogačar and increased his lead at the head of the race to seven and a half minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook