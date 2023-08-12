In the Premier League there will be even more games than before

Loading player

The new season of the English Premier League, the most watched football league in the world, kicked off on Friday evening with the opening match between newly promoted Burnley and holders Manchester City. As expected, City won, and as expected, the two teams played for about 100 minutes overall (5 minutes of injury time were given). This is because from now on the English league will take into account all time losses during matches and make up for them between the first and second half, as has been seen in both the men’s and women’s world cup last year still in progress.

These new rules should help to counteract the loss of time during the game for the benefit of football, even if among the major European leagues, the Premier League is notoriously the one in which there is less simulation and less drama. However, the loss of time also includes something else: celebrations after goals, substitutions, real injuries and set pieces, i.e. the so-called “dead time” that occurs during matches.

The reactions of players and managers to this change have not been very positive, mainly because there is already a lot of playing in England. The Premier League has no major breaks, except for the summer one. The teams play 38 games each, they don’t even stop over the Christmas period, and the English one is the only major European league that maintains two national cups, the FA Cup and the League Cup. If European cup matches are added, a team like Manchester City, who reached the end of all competitions last year, can exceed sixty games of the season, while in other countries they hardly exceed fifty.

The greatest criticisms have come from Manchester City. His coach, Pep Guardiola, has complained for years about too many games played and asks that at least the League Cup be cancelled: «Eliminate competitions, eliminate this competition. Fewer matches, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity. People can live without football for a while. This is too much », he said already two years ago. In recent days, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne added: «We play against Sevilla on Wednesday, and then again on Saturday in the league. An extra 15-20 minutes per game is two overtimes. We’ll see how it goes, but it doesn’t make any sense to me.’

Effective playing time is one of the aspects that FIFA, the referees and the international championships are evaluating with the greatest attention, and the first interventions were already seen during the World Cup in Russia four years ago. Last November, before the World Cup in Qatar, the president of the FIFA Arbitration Commission, Pierluigi Collina, had then explained: «There are teams that play 52 minutes, teams that play 43 and others that play 58. If you add them all up the difference in time played in a championship becomes great».

For players, games of at least 100 minutes increase the expenditure even more during the seasons. If they also play for their national teams they can get up to eighty long-lasting season matches, while FIFPro, the world footballers’ union, recommends a maximum of 60 matches per season, with 14 days off in winter, 28 to 42 days off in summer, a limited number of long trips and at least five days between commitments.

