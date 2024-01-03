In the same jersey as Pogačar. Ninety percent of teams do not have such a background, Neumanová sees

She already peeked among the elite in the Dutch Liv Cycling team, where she worked for two seasons. Last May, she received a call from the United Arab Emirates. “I had other options then, but none of them made sense to me,” admits the 25-year-old cyclist.

That engagement in the UAE team made sense. “It has new management that is trying to move women’s cycling forward. He invests in all spheres, has the background of one of the largest women’s teams, and of course it helps that the men’s team also works alongside him,” he calculates. “I think 90 percent of the teams in the World Tour don’t have that much background,” he claims.

And so at the first camp in Abu Dhabi, she got to know all the team members and that there were quite a few of them. “Where we used to have two physiotherapists and masseurs at the training camp, now we have five of them. That number is higher in all positions,” she compares the background of the team of 16 female cyclists from 9 countries.

She also listened to the introduction of sponsors and training. “For example, about how to present the team, what are its rules, how does it work, who can we contact with what problem,” Neumanová says.

And she could also see Pogačar, the two-time winner of the Tour de France. “But the men’s and women’s teams were accommodated separately, and there were perhaps 150 of us at the joint dinner,” he says, proving that there was no room yet to get to know the Slovenian ace more closely.

Photo: Michal Krumphanzl, CTK

Tereza Neumanová is looking forward to a new season in a new team.

The UAE team is proof of how women’s cycling is catching up with men’s cycling. “It is moving very quickly, both in terms of quality and personnel. Before, everyone wanted to work in men’s cycling, now the difference is evened out and we are starting to have similar conditions to men,” he appreciates.

The team has a European base in Switzerland, joint training sessions mainly in Spain, and for that Neumanová undergoes individual training with her own coach John Wakefield. “Until now, I’ve been coached by a friend, but after four years we decided it was the right time to switch things up when we changed teams,” he explains.

The calendar still has spring, when it should also be presented at classics such as Strade Bianche or Paris-Roubaix. In the summer, the famous Giro d’Italia and Tour de France stage races await women. “If I had to choose, I would like to go on the Tour. But preferably both races,” he says.

In addition, the three-time national champion on the road and former biker does not hide her desire to win a Czech place at the Olympic Games in Paris.

