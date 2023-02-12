Original title: Shenzhen wins Chengdu, Zhejiang and Chongqing in the second round of the Weijia playoffs and shakes hands

On February 11, the first game of the second round of the 2022 “Huawei Mobile Cup” China Go League playoffs was held in Chengdu. As a result, the Shenzhen Longhua team in the championship area defeated the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team 3:1. Zhejiang Zheshang Securities The team drew with Chongqing T23 team 2:2. The Minsheng Credit Card Beijing team in the relegation zone defeated the Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou team 3:1, and the Jiajia Food Tianjin team defeated the Lhasa Chess Academy team 3:1. Please pay attention to the wonderful live broadcast of Yike Weiqi.

Championship area:

Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Team 2:2 Chongqing T23 Team

One: Xu Jiayang loses to Li Xuanhao Two: Tan Xiao beats Li Xiangyu Three: Zhang Tao wins He Yuhan (Quick) Four: Tong Mengcheng loses to Yang Dingxin

Zhejiang Zheshang Securities team defeated Quzhou Lanke team twice in the first round of the playoffs to advance. In this round against Chongqing T23 team, Tan Xiao and Zhang Tao defeated Li Xiangyu and He Yuhan respectively, Xu Jiayang and Tong Mengcheng lost to Li Xuanhao With Yang Dingxin, the two teams finally shook hands with each other 2:2, and the winner will be decided in the second game tomorrow.

Shenzhen Longhua Team 3:1 Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank Team

One: Pu Tinghuan beats Liao Yuanhe Two: Shi Yue loses to Dang Yifei Three: Tao Xinran beats Tu Xiaoyu Four: Ke Jie beats Fan Tingyu (fast)(Explanation of four meat buns)

The Shenzhen Longhua team, which has three giants, is getting better in the playoffs. In the first round, it defeated the Jiangxi Jindalai Environmental Protection Team twice and advanced to the second round. Today, against the third-ranked Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team in the regular season, Ke Jieran defeated Fan Tingyu. Teammates Piao Tinghuan and Tao Xinran also performed well, defeating Liao Yuanhe and Tu Xiaoyu respectively. In the end, Shenzhen Longhua team defeated Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team 3:1. Only one step away from promotion.

Relegation zone:

Minsheng Credit Card Beijing 3:1 Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou Team

One: Fan Yin wins Bian Xiang One two: Liu Yuhang wins Xia Chenkun Three: Jin Mingxun wins Jin Yucheng Four: Hu Zihao loses to Ding Hao (fast)

Minsheng Credit Card Beijing Team and Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou Team have mediocre results this season. The two traditional strong teams met in the relegation zone. In the end, Minsheng Credit Card Beijing Team won the game with the victories of Fan Yin, Liu Yuhang and Jin Mingxun. The road to relegation in Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou has a long way to go.

Jiajia Food Tianjin Team 3:1 Lhasa Chess Academy Team One: Tang Weixing wins Jiang Dongrun (Quick) Two: Xie Erhao beats Shen Peiran Three: Wang Zejin wins Chen Yaoye Four: Chen Zhengxun loses to Zhang Qiang The Lhasa Chess Academy team lost twice to the Shanghai Jianqiao Academy team in the first round of the playoffs, and still needs to fight for relegation. This round will face the Jiajia Food Tianjin team. In the fast chess game, the foreign aid Jiang Dongrun lost to Tang Weixing, Chen Yaoye and Shen Peiran Both also lost, and finally Jiajia Food Tianjin team defeated Lhasa Chess Academy team 3:1. See also Chang Lin was absent and Monroe scored 26+15 and played the best game of joining the CBA but regretted losing._Shanxi Men's Basketball_Inside_Guangsha The second round of the 2022 “Huawei Mobile Cup” China Go League playoffs will continue at 11:00 on the 12th (rapid chess 13:00). Please pay attention to the follow-up reports brought by Yike Weiqi. On-site picture: Evil Sword schedule: February 6th: Round 14 of Siege regular season February 7: Round 15 of Siege regular season February 9-10: The first round of the Siege Playoffs February 11-12: The second round of the Siege Playoffs February 14-15: The third round of the Siege Playoffs February 17-18: Siege Finals Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: