In the semi-finals of the baseball league, the Dragons will meet again with the Eagles and the Hippos against Tempo. Černý Petr stayed in Třebíč

The defending bronze medalists Eagles broke into the four semi-finalists at the expense of Třebíč, which in a difficult draw was not close enough to either the Dragons (7:8) or the Hippos (5:7) and fell out of the promotion positions. Prague, on the other hand, defeated the weakest team of the superstructure group Hluboká 7:6 and finally won the scalp of the Dragons (5:1). The Hippos secured third place with a great finish and five consecutive winning matches.

Before the last week, Eagles Prague baseball players were in the worst position among the teams that still had a chance to advance to the semi-finals. They knew they had to win both of their remaining duels, and they also needed a hesitation from one of their direct competitors. They managed to win against Hluboká, then they were lucky that Dragons Brno did not bring their best, which the Eagles were able to take advantage of.

An important match with Třebíč Nuclears took place on the pitch of the Brno Hippos. The guests arrived in the South Moravian metropolis in a not very good mood, they were dragging a streak of five losses in a row by a single point. It was a direct battle for advancement to the semi-finals. At the end of the duel, the home team replaced starter Matt Gilbertson with pitching coach John Hussey. He handled his task excellently and did not allow any more runs in the following innings. On the contrary, the visitors left Jake Rabinowitz on the mound, who ended up throwing 150 pitches in the duel. And it was the last one that proved fatal for Třebíč, when Daniel Ondroušek turned it into a winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. This also ended the wait for the final composition of the semi-final four, which Nuclears will be left out of.

Baseball EC ambassadors Jan Železný, Martin Erat and Martin ČervenkaVideo: CBA

“At the beginning we were fighting for points. Then the pitchers squared off. Třebíč tied the game, but fortunately we exerted pressure, which culminated in a walkoff home run by legend Dan Ondroušek. It was crazy,” recounts Jan Pospíšil from Hročy. “We felt that it was an important match and that we had to stay in touch, which we did. At the end, when Dan hit a shot, there was a terrible relief and a clear advance to the semi-finals. So we just celebrated.”

Despite the celebrations, however, the Hippos showed an excellent performance a day later against Tempo Prague, which could save their strength for the upcoming semi-finals. Even so, on Saturday at Hluboká, Martin Červenka improved his home run tally to 15 and currently has more home runs than the other two men behind him combined. As if there weren’t enough long at-bats, Tomáš Říčný from Hroch shone on Sunday, scoring 3 home runs in one game in a 13:3 win. How rare this match is is proven by the fact that in the last two years no one else has managed it except him. In addition, his performance fell short of Jiří Marek’s record from 2013 by one home run.

Presentation of the mascots of the European Baseball ChampionshipVideo: CBA

Already this coming weekend, baseball fans can look forward to the first semi-final games. In them, the same pairs of teams will face each other as last year. Defending champions Draci Brno will challenge the Prague Eagles. The second pair consists of Tempo Praha and Hroši Brno. In this series against last year, the players of the Prague team, who finished ahead of their opponent in the table this year, will have the home game advantage.

Baseball extra league, final table of the expansion for the title: 1.Draci Brno2016480,02.Tempo Praha2012860,03.Hroši Brno20101050,04.Eagles Praha2091145,05.Třebíč Nuclears2081240,06.Sokol Hluboká2051525,0