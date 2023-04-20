In the semifinals of the Champions League there will be Inter-Milan

Loading player

Inter knocked out Benfica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and advanced to the semi-finals, where they will meet AC Milan in the third Milan ‘derby’ in the tournament’s history. As a result, an Italian will play in the Champions League final for the first time in five years.

After the 2-0 victory obtained a week ago in Portugal, Inter needed only to defend the result in the return match at San Siro to go through. They drew 3-3 with goals from Nicolò Barella in the first half and Lautaro Martinez and Angel Correa in the second.

Inter and Milan – who eliminated Napoli on Tuesday – will therefore meet in the Champions League for the third time. The first was in 2003, in the semi-final, when Milan went through with a double draw thanks to the away goals rule, which now no longer exists. Then in the final he also won against Juventus. Two years later, in the quarter-finals, the first leg ended 2-0 for Milan. The second leg was interrupted due to unrest caused by Inter fans, who started throwing smoke bombs onto the pitch with Milan leading 1-0. The 3-0 draw was assigned to Milan, who then reached the final but lost it in Istanbul against Liverpool.

In the other Champions League quarter-final played on Wednesday evening, Manchester City eliminated Bayern Munich: in the semi-final they will play against Real Madrid, who eliminated Chelsea on Tuesday.