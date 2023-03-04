Home Sports In the shadow of the stars. The silver Czech talent will not be in the NHL, the coach suspects
In the shadow of the stars. The silver Czech talent will not be in the NHL, the coach suspects

Czech talent will not like to see this news. Robin Sapoušek, the silver medalist from the last 20-something world hockey championship, is trying to establish himself in the Canadian junior team, but according to Martin Pešout, who knows the talented player from Karlovy Vary, it will not work out in his case with the NHL in the future. “I think he’ll be an excellent extra-league player, but he’s not for the NHL, because he’s a little, as we say, windbreaker,” says the coach in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

