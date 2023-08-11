In the Spotlight: Kyler Murray’s High-Stakes Journey to Prove Himself

The National Football League is a brutal meritocracy, with the question “What have you done for me lately?” going a long way to describe the way that coaches and general managers make their decisions regarding playing time and contracts for the athletes under their guidance.

Even guaranteed contracts often have outs for the teams that issue them if athletes don’t hold themselves to adequately high standards. In a business where no job is safe for long, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has to show that he has what it takes to become a bona fide face of the franchise as the team changes its management… or he could quickly become cast aside.

Murray Under Scrutiny

During his first few years in the league, we’ve seen questions raised regarding Murray’s commitment to greatness. The Cardinals dealt with a fiasco last season in the days after they gave Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension that included $160 million in guarantees… provided that Murray spend at least four hours each week studying film while not subject to distractions from video games or television. Failure to adhere to this stipulation could’ve rendered the contract void.

The ‘no video games’ clause quickly went viral, with fans and media alike raising eyebrows as to why the Cardinals would hand out the better part of a quarter of a billion dollars to a player who couldn’t be trusted to study film instead of Fortnite. Arizona, for their part, quickly walked back on the clause, eliminating it from Murray’s shiny new deal. With the question marks surrounding his commitment to improving off the field out in the open, though, the damage had already been done.

As he recovers from an ACL tear that could cause him to miss regular season action (and with the Cardinals expected to go nowhere fast as new general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon try to get them rebuild up to speed), Murray should have a longer leash this season.

At some point, though, he’s going to need to take a definitive next step toward establishing himself as a superstar instead of showing flashes of greatness that he can’t sustain.

Nurturing Environment

Of course, some of those concerns regarding Murray’s maturity stemmed from the notoriously lackadaisical leadership of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Veterans of the team during the Kingsbury regime reported to ESPN called out the head man for his reluctance to hold players accountable, noting his tendency to avoid conflict.

Gannon, on the other hand, has taken a tough-love approach as he looks to overhaul the team’s culture problems, demanding that players show up on time for meetings (which seems like a pretty small thing to ask… until you realize that it’s something Kingsbury never did).

Murray visibly clashed with Kingsbury during the past couple of seasons, but he’s gone on the record in his support of Gannon throughout training camp and the offseason.

“He can relate to the guys and he genuinely feels like he believes in the guys and trying to get them better, me better. I feel like you’ll run through a wall for that type of guy, and that’s the type of energy that he brings,” Murray said. “Holding people accountable, the leadership, they’re really trying to build something from the ground up.”

Sustained Success

That could be a heavy dose of word salad from an NFL veteran who knows how to give an encouraging soundbite, but it is heartening to hear Murray rise to the occasion as Gannon demands accountability. He’s shown flashes of greatness during his first four years in the league, like when he carried the Cardinals to a 7-0 record to begin the 2021 season… but he promptly got hurt and the team fizzled out down the stretch.

Part of that search for consistency can come from staying on the field, and the Cardinals have taken steps to make sure they can keep Murray upright, fortifying the offensive line this offseason. Gannon, similarly, brings a more balanced offensive attack than Kingsbury did (who focused on a pass-heavy approach for much of his time in the NFL… until Murray got hurt, and he was forced to adopt the run with open arms).

By taking the onus off of Murray to carry the team in every game, he can come into his own as a player, with Gannon there to guide him through any growing pains with his unique brand of leadership.